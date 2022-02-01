Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated Press
February 1, 2022 10:00 pm
< a min read
      

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen 69, C. Milton Wright 64

Annapolis 49, Crofton 38

Cambridge/SD 65, Saint Michaels 26

        Insight by Workday: This exclusive e-book highlights how agencies aim to make government a great place to work in 2022.

DuVal 74, Hyattsville Northwestern 61

Eleanor Roosevelt 56, C. H. Flowers 48

Glen Burnie 44, Severna Park 43

Greenwood Mennonite School, Del. 59, Holly Grove 36

Laurel, Del. 68, James M. Bennett 16

Mountain Ridge 58, Allegany 56

Northeast – AA 71, Chesapeake Science Point Charter School (CSP) 50

Old Mill 80, Meade 45

        Read more: Sports News

Pasadena Chesapeake 60, North County 59

Paul VI Catholic High School, Va. 77, Dematha 74

Walkersville 70, Boonsboro 51

Wicomico 81, Pocomoke 45

Williamsport 61, Smithsburg 59

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|1 Unit 42 by Palo Alto Networks
2|1 govDelivery Administrator Training...
2|1 DevSecOps for Public Sector: A Roadmap...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

John Kirby speaks at a briefing at the Pentagon