Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen 69, C. Milton Wright 64
Annapolis 49, Crofton 38
Cambridge/SD 65, Saint Michaels 26
DuVal 74, Hyattsville Northwestern 61
Eleanor Roosevelt 56, C. H. Flowers 48
Glen Burnie 44, Severna Park 43
Greenwood Mennonite School, Del. 59, Holly Grove 36
Laurel, Del. 68, James M. Bennett 16
Mountain Ridge 58, Allegany 56
Northeast – AA 71, Chesapeake Science Point Charter School (CSP) 50
Old Mill 80, Meade 45
Pasadena Chesapeake 60, North County 59
Paul VI Catholic High School, Va. 77, Dematha 74
Walkersville 70, Boonsboro 51
Wicomico 81, Pocomoke 45
Williamsport 61, Smithsburg 59
