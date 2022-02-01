Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baltimore Poly 72, Forest Park 37
Cambridge/SD 47, Saint Michaels 21
DuVal 62, Hyattsville Northwestern 26
Friendly 42, Largo 40
Glen Burnie 36, Severna Park 30
Greenwood Mennonite School, Del. 50, Holly Grove 30
Kent Island 92, Kent County 6
Laurel 68, Indian River, Del. 16
North County 42, Pasadena Chesapeake 32
Patterson Mill 70, Patapsco 31
Rising Sun 34, Tome 30
South River 35, Broadneck 32
Tuscarora 32, Oakdale 31
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments