Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baltimore Poly 72, Forest Park 37

Cambridge/SD 47, Saint Michaels 21

DuVal 62, Hyattsville Northwestern 26

Friendly 42, Largo 40

Glen Burnie 36, Severna Park 30

Greenwood Mennonite School, Del. 50, Holly Grove 30

Kent Island 92, Kent County 6

Laurel 68, Indian River, Del. 16

North County 42, Pasadena Chesapeake 32

Patterson Mill 70, Patapsco 31

Rising Sun 34, Tome 30

South River 35, Broadneck 32

Tuscarora 32, Oakdale 31

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.