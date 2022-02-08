Tuesday’s Scores

Trending:
The Associated Press
February 8, 2022 10:01 pm
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 61, John Battle 44

Atlantic Shores Christian 47, Denbigh Baptist 24

Broadwater Academy 40, Portsmouth Christian 37

Broadway 55, Rockbridge County 26

Cape Henry Collegiate 45, Peninsula Catholic 16

Catholic High School of Va Beach 44, Shining Star Sports 40

Charlottesville 68, Goochland 23

Chilhowie 51, Northwood 24

Clarke County 48, East Rockingham 16

Colonial Forge 46, Brooke Point 44

Fluvanna 44, Albemarle 42

Freedom (South Riding) 50, Gainesville 43

Gate City 66, Lee High 26

Grafton 56, Warhill 19

Hermitage 52, Douglas Freeman 33

James Madison 70, South Lakes 26

James River-Midlothian 50, Midlothian 37

Kempsville 76, First Colonial 52

Lakeland 60, Hickory 23

Landstown 32, Kellam 29

Louisa 68, Monticello 48

Luray 59, Strasburg 17

Manor High School 68, Booker T. Washington 37

Marion 64, Richlands 29

Menchville 113, Gloucester 12

Mount Vernon 65, Annandale 28

Nansemond-Suffolk 61, Norfolk Collegiate 24

Nelson County 61, Gretna 40

New Kent 64, Tabb 29

Norfolk Academy 47, Walsingham Academy 33

Norfolk Christian School 51, Hampton Roads 36

North Stafford 55, Mountain View 29

Patrick Henry-Ashland 65, Highland Springs 49

Poquoson 48, Bruton 39

Richmond Christian 53, Amelia Academy 29

Ridgeview 64, Union 26

Rural Retreat 68, Lebanon 44

Salem-Va. Beach 52, Bayside 49

Spotswood 47, Turner Ashby 31

St. Annes-Belfield 66, St. Gertrude 60

St. Catherine’s 48, Collegiate-Richmond 40

Tallwood 65, Ocean Lakes 62

Virginia High 51, Graham 43

Western Albemarle 40, Orange County 31

Western Branch 48, Deep Creek 35

Wilson Memorial 64, Riverheads 48

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

