Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 61, John Battle 44
Atlantic Shores Christian 47, Denbigh Baptist 24
Broadwater Academy 40, Portsmouth Christian 37
Broadway 55, Rockbridge County 26
Cape Henry Collegiate 45, Peninsula Catholic 16
Catholic High School of Va Beach 44, Shining Star Sports 40
Charlottesville 68, Goochland 23
Chilhowie 51, Northwood 24
Clarke County 48, East Rockingham 16
Colonial Forge 46, Brooke Point 44
Fluvanna 44, Albemarle 42
Freedom (South Riding) 50, Gainesville 43
Gate City 66, Lee High 26
Grafton 56, Warhill 19
Hermitage 52, Douglas Freeman 33
James Madison 70, South Lakes 26
James River-Midlothian 50, Midlothian 37
Kempsville 76, First Colonial 52
Lakeland 60, Hickory 23
Landstown 32, Kellam 29
Louisa 68, Monticello 48
Luray 59, Strasburg 17
Manor High School 68, Booker T. Washington 37
Marion 64, Richlands 29
Menchville 113, Gloucester 12
Mount Vernon 65, Annandale 28
Nansemond-Suffolk 61, Norfolk Collegiate 24
Nelson County 61, Gretna 40
New Kent 64, Tabb 29
Norfolk Academy 47, Walsingham Academy 33
Norfolk Christian School 51, Hampton Roads 36
North Stafford 55, Mountain View 29
Patrick Henry-Ashland 65, Highland Springs 49
Poquoson 48, Bruton 39
Richmond Christian 53, Amelia Academy 29
Ridgeview 64, Union 26
Rural Retreat 68, Lebanon 44
Salem-Va. Beach 52, Bayside 49
Spotswood 47, Turner Ashby 31
St. Annes-Belfield 66, St. Gertrude 60
St. Catherine’s 48, Collegiate-Richmond 40
Tallwood 65, Ocean Lakes 62
Virginia High 51, Graham 43
Western Albemarle 40, Orange County 31
Western Branch 48, Deep Creek 35
Wilson Memorial 64, Riverheads 48
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments