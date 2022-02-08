Trending:
Sports News

Tuesday's Scores

The Associated Press
February 8, 2022 10:01 pm
< a min read
      

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 61, John Battle 44

Albemarle 75, Fluvanna 60

Annandale 81, Mount Vernon 79, OT

Atlantic Shores Christian 66, Denbigh Baptist 19

Blue Ridge School 78, Hargrave Military 48

Buckingham County 59, Cumberland 28

Caroline 55, Chancellor 46

Catholic High School of Va Beach 70, Greenbrier Christian 48

Dinwiddie 76, Colonial Heights 49

East Rockingham 93, Clarke County 69

Episcopal 85, St. Albans, D.C. 67

Fort Defiance 57, Waynesboro 33

Gate City 77, Lee High 39

Green Run 47, Frank Cox 32

Hayfield 79, Edison 49

Henrico 46, Atlee 45

Honaker 69, Hurley 21

Hopewell 64, Meadowbrook 50

Indian River 64, Great Bridge 43

Isle of Wight Academy 54, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 46

Kecoughtan 65, Phoebus 50

Kempsville 78, First Colonial 44

King’s Fork High School 76, Nansemond River 42

Lake Taylor 72, Norcom 38

Lakeland 51, Hickory 46

Landstown 43, Kellam 28

Liberty-Bealeton 67, John Handley 55

Manor High School 50, Booker T. Washington 49

Menchville 75, Gloucester 44

Millbrook 57, Kettle Run 56

Miller School 48, Va. Episcopal 41

Nelson County 67, Gretna 45

Oscar Smith 72, Grassfield 46

Page County 49, Madison County 39

Park View-Sterling 65, Trinity at Meadowview 52

Peninsula Catholic 61, Cape Henry Collegiate 55

Quantico 48, Fredericksburg Academy 46

Rappahannock County 91, Mountain View 42

Salem 47, Bayside 36

South County 57, Fairfax 32

Spotswood 53, Turner Ashby 46

St. Annes-Belfield 69, Fork Union Prep 41

Stafford 52, Riverbend 39

Tallwood 88, Ocean Lakes 71

Union 58, Ridgeview 34

Varina 74, Mechanicsville High School 19

Wakefield School 50, Fredericksburg Academy 25

Walsingham Academy 40, Norfolk Academy 35

Western Albemarle 55, Orange County 48

William Fleming 73, Northside 53

Wilson Memorial 79, Riverheads 62

Woodberry Forest 54, St. Christopher’s 53

Woodside 49, Bethel 44

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

