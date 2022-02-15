Tuesday’s Scores

Trending:
The Associated Press
February 15, 2022 10:03 pm
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bethel 52, Heritage-Newport News 24

Catholic High School of Va Beach 69, Cape Henry Collegiate 18

Charlottesville 73, Monticello 58

Christchurch 39, Norfolk Academy 27

Churchland 69, Booker T. Washington 31

Covington 51, Craig County 28

Edison 59, Annandale 15

Grafton 78, Poquoson 24

Graham 47, Tazewell 44

Hampton 88, Kecoughtan 15

Hanover 45, Mechanicsville High School 42

Henrico 70, Patrick Henry-Ashland 55

Heritage (Leesburg) 54, Loudoun County 50

Honaker 62, Grundy 36

Hopewell 36, Petersburg 31

Indian River 48, Oscar Smith 29

Kellam 55, Ocean Lakes 40

King’s Fork High School 65, Lakeland 47

Lake Taylor 57, Norcom 42

Landstown 49, Tallwood 36

Manor High School 96, Maury 23

Menchville 71, Warwick 35

Millbrook 68, Fauquier 31

Mills Godwin 36, J.R. Tucker 29

Nansemond-Suffolk 55, Walsingham Academy 32

Powhatan 52, Lloyd Bird 43

Princess Anne 62, Green Run 26

Pulaski County 65, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 34

R.E. Lee-Staunton 67, Waynesboro 35

Riverheads 59, Buffalo Gap 45

Salem-Va. Beach 63, Frank Cox 25

Sherando 42, James Wood 40

Spotswood 55, Fluvanna 45

Steward School 66, Norfolk Christian School 32

Tabb 49, Jamestown 41

Thomas Dale 57, Cosby 42

Wilson Memorial 51, Stuarts Draft 40

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

