Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bethel 52, Heritage-Newport News 24
Catholic High School of Va Beach 69, Cape Henry Collegiate 18
Charlottesville 73, Monticello 58
Christchurch 39, Norfolk Academy 27
Churchland 69, Booker T. Washington 31
Covington 51, Craig County 28
Edison 59, Annandale 15
Grafton 78, Poquoson 24
Graham 47, Tazewell 44
Hampton 88, Kecoughtan 15
Hanover 45, Mechanicsville High School 42
Henrico 70, Patrick Henry-Ashland 55
Heritage (Leesburg) 54, Loudoun County 50
Honaker 62, Grundy 36
Hopewell 36, Petersburg 31
Indian River 48, Oscar Smith 29
Kellam 55, Ocean Lakes 40
King’s Fork High School 65, Lakeland 47
Lake Taylor 57, Norcom 42
Landstown 49, Tallwood 36
Manor High School 96, Maury 23
Menchville 71, Warwick 35
Millbrook 68, Fauquier 31
Mills Godwin 36, J.R. Tucker 29
Nansemond-Suffolk 55, Walsingham Academy 32
Powhatan 52, Lloyd Bird 43
Princess Anne 62, Green Run 26
Pulaski County 65, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 34
R.E. Lee-Staunton 67, Waynesboro 35
Riverheads 59, Buffalo Gap 45
Salem-Va. Beach 63, Frank Cox 25
Sherando 42, James Wood 40
Spotswood 55, Fluvanna 45
Steward School 66, Norfolk Christian School 32
Tabb 49, Jamestown 41
Thomas Dale 57, Cosby 42
Wilson Memorial 51, Stuarts Draft 40
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments