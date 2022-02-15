Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 78, Central – Wise 58
Atlantic Shores Christian 97, Gateway Christian 32
Bayside 58, Kempsville 47
Broad Run 63, Rock Ridge 36
C.D. Hylton 62, Woodbridge 61, 3OT
Caroline 65, Courtland 60
Cave Spring 60, Blacksburg 34
Charlottesville 72, Monticello 54
Chilhowie 58, Rural Retreat 37
Colonial Forge 66, Riverbend 57
Dominion 69, Tuscarora 65, OT
Eastside 50, Thomas Walker 35
Fairfax 62, West Springfield 51
Fredericksburg Christian 62, Trinity Christian School 59
Glenvar 71, Alleghany 63
Graham 69, Virginia High 54
Grassfield 67, Hickory 54
Hayfield 76, Justice High School 32
Henrico 60, Midlothian 42
Herndon 73, George Marshall 62
Holston 58, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 53
Honaker 51, Grundy 41
Hurley 51, Council 41
John Marshall 101, Glen Allen 50
Kecoughtan 85, Hampton 41
Kellam 70, Ocean Lakes 45
Kettle Run 50, Millbrook 48
Landstown 66, Tallwood 51
Loudoun County 81, Lightridge 58
Loudoun Valley 61, Heritage (Leesburg) 47
Menchville 87, Warwick 36
Miller School 104, The Covenant School 27
Nansemond River 70, Western Branch 68
Nelson County 61, Altavista 40
Norfolk Academy 66, Christchurch 26
North Stafford 52, Stafford 15
North Stafford 60, Brooke Point 59
Petersburg 61, Hopewell 53, OT
Potomac 84, Freedom (W) 74
Princess Anne 48, Green Run 46
R.E. Lee-Staunton 65, Waynesboro 35
Ridgeview 64, John Battle 53
Riverheads 51, Buffalo Gap 48
Salem-Va. Beach 52, Frank Cox 29
Sherando 43, John Handley 40
South County 64, James Robinson 39
Spotswood 66, Harrisonburg 41
Spotsylvania 56, Chancellor 39
Steward School 65, Norfolk Christian School 20
Stuarts Draft 61, Wilson Memorial 59
Tunstall 70, Halifax County 43
West Point 56, Carver Academy 33
Woodside 71, Denbigh 33
