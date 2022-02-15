Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated Press
February 15, 2022 10:31 pm
< a min read
      

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Academy of the New Church 58, George School 55

Allderdice 85, Carrick 39

Ambridge 80, Bethlehem Freedom 53

        Insight by SAS: We’ve all heard of real-time data. But how are agencies upping their game to apply data science to the performance of government programs — from stopping fraudulent payments to improving DEIA? GAO, GSA, Labor, VA and SAS share insights in a new Executive Briefing ebook.

Armstrong 65, Trinity 63

Bedford 71, Bishop McCort 56

Bentworth 49, Hillcrest Christian Academy 27

Brashear 61, Perry Traditional Academy 59

Cambridge Springs 57, Youngsville 30

Cedar Cliff 50, Cumberland Valley 46

Church Farm School 61, Jenkintown 42

Clearfield 71, Curwensville 49

        Read more: Sports News

Cochranton 61, Union City 41

Collegium Charter School 86, Delco Christian 31

Dallas 58, Hazleton Area 39

Eisenhower 43, Saegertown 40

Elk County Catholic 43, Bradford 17

Erie Cathedral Prep 44, Meadville 32

Fairview 67, Oil City 31

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Franklin 69, Sharon 26

General McLane 36, Erie McDowell 35

Gratz 49, Engineering And Science 31

Grove City 66, Sharpsville 58

Harbor Creek 50, Fort Leboeuf 35

Iroquois 46, Maplewood 41

Kennedy Catholic 84, Farrell 69

Lakeview 51, Commodore Perry 26

Methacton 55, Pope John Paul II 42

Mohawk 52, Cornell 50

Mount Calvary 75, High Point 42

North East 68, Conneaut, Ohio 25

Pine-Richland 85, Hempfield 61

Pittsburgh Obama 73, Westinghouse 29

Port Allegany 65, Galeton 25

Propel Braddock Hills 57, Propel Andrew Street 25

Rocky Grove 53, Mercer 40

Shaler 85, Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 56

Shippensburg 75, Camp Hill Trinity 60

Slippery Rock 67, Hickory 56

Southern Lehigh 59, Palmerton 56

String Theory Schools 60, Frankford 58

Troy 60, North Penn-Mansfield 50

Tunkhannock 66, Berwick 57

Upper St. Clair 88, Winchester Thurston 63

West Branch 62, Glendale 56

West Philadelphia 74, Martin Luther King 36

Williamsport 60, Central Mountain 39

Wilson 67, Notre Dame-Green Pond 53

Wyalusing 45, Sullivan County 15

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|22 Special Air Warfare Symposium
2|22 FASTTR on AWS: Reduce the Time and Cost...
2|22 Slack Presents a Connected Workplace
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Getting ready to deploy