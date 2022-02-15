Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Academy of the New Church 58, George School 55
Allderdice 85, Carrick 39
Ambridge 80, Bethlehem Freedom 53
Armstrong 65, Trinity 63
Bedford 71, Bishop McCort 56
Bentworth 49, Hillcrest Christian Academy 27
Brashear 61, Perry Traditional Academy 59
Cambridge Springs 57, Youngsville 30
Cedar Cliff 50, Cumberland Valley 46
Church Farm School 61, Jenkintown 42
Clearfield 71, Curwensville 49
Cochranton 61, Union City 41
Collegium Charter School 86, Delco Christian 31
Dallas 58, Hazleton Area 39
Eisenhower 43, Saegertown 40
Elk County Catholic 43, Bradford 17
Erie Cathedral Prep 44, Meadville 32
Fairview 67, Oil City 31
Franklin 69, Sharon 26
General McLane 36, Erie McDowell 35
Gratz 49, Engineering And Science 31
Grove City 66, Sharpsville 58
Harbor Creek 50, Fort Leboeuf 35
Iroquois 46, Maplewood 41
Kennedy Catholic 84, Farrell 69
Lakeview 51, Commodore Perry 26
Methacton 55, Pope John Paul II 42
Mohawk 52, Cornell 50
Mount Calvary 75, High Point 42
North East 68, Conneaut, Ohio 25
Pine-Richland 85, Hempfield 61
Pittsburgh Obama 73, Westinghouse 29
Port Allegany 65, Galeton 25
Propel Braddock Hills 57, Propel Andrew Street 25
Rocky Grove 53, Mercer 40
Shaler 85, Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 56
Shippensburg 75, Camp Hill Trinity 60
Slippery Rock 67, Hickory 56
Southern Lehigh 59, Palmerton 56
String Theory Schools 60, Frankford 58
Troy 60, North Penn-Mansfield 50
Tunkhannock 66, Berwick 57
Upper St. Clair 88, Winchester Thurston 63
West Branch 62, Glendale 56
West Philadelphia 74, Martin Luther King 36
Williamsport 60, Central Mountain 39
Wilson 67, Notre Dame-Green Pond 53
Wyalusing 45, Sullivan County 15
