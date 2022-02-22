Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Marion 48, John Battle 40
Steward School 63, Walsingham Academy 30
VHSL Playoffs=
Class 1=
Region D=
Eastside 61, Honaker 56
Holston 50, Grundy 48
Northwood 58, J.I. Burton 55
Twin Springs 72, Lebanon 48
Class 2=
Region A=
John Marshall 75, Bruton 26
Region B=
Central – Wise 60, Clarke County 58
East Rockingham 60, Strasburg 51
Madison County 72, Page County 36
Region C=
Floyd County 82, Chatham 65
James River-Buchanan 68, Alleghany 32
Martinsville 62, Dan River 43
Radford 62, Nelson County 45
Class 3=
Region B=
Skyline 76, Caroline 75
William Monroe 60, Manassas Park 45
Region C=
Fluvanna 71, Wilson Memorial 65
Heritage-Lynchburg 71, Charlottesville 65
Spotswood 73, Turner Ashby 49
Region D=
Abingdon 56, Tunstall 55
Cave Spring 64, William Byrd 43
Lord Botetourt 77, Bassett 72
Northside 85, Christiansburg 43
Class 4=
Region A=
Hampton 57, Grafton 37
King’s Fork High School 89, Churchland 42
Region B=
Courtland 61, Huguenot 55
Eastern View 53, Atlee 46
Henrico 68, Monacan 65
Varina 93, Matoaca 54
Region C=
Loudoun Valley 64, Sherando 43
Region D=
E.C. Glass 61, Blacksburg 35
Western Albemarle 48, GW-Danville 40
Class 5=
Region B=
Menchville 56, Bethel 40
Region C=
Douglas Freeman 60, Midlothian 29
Glen Allen 56, Deep Run 40
Highland Springs 61, Prince George 50
Lloyd Bird 87, Mills Godwin 45
Class 6=
Region A=
South County 59, Annandale 49
Region C=
Hayfield 63, W.T. Woodson 57
West Potomac 63, Lake Braddock 58
Region D=
South Lakes 59, Langley 42
