Sports News

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated Press
February 22, 2022 9:34 pm
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Marion 48, John Battle 40

Steward School 63, Walsingham Academy 30

VHSL Playoffs=

Class 1=

Region D=

Eastside 61, Honaker 56

Holston 50, Grundy 48

Northwood 58, J.I. Burton 55

Twin Springs 72, Lebanon 48

Class 2=

Region A=

John Marshall 75, Bruton 26

Region B=

Central – Wise 60, Clarke County 58

East Rockingham 60, Strasburg 51

Madison County 72, Page County 36

Region C=

Floyd County 82, Chatham 65

James River-Buchanan 68, Alleghany 32

Martinsville 62, Dan River 43

Radford 62, Nelson County 45

Class 3=

Region B=

Skyline 76, Caroline 75

William Monroe 60, Manassas Park 45

Region C=

Fluvanna 71, Wilson Memorial 65

Heritage-Lynchburg 71, Charlottesville 65

Spotswood 73, Turner Ashby 49

Region D=

Abingdon 56, Tunstall 55

Cave Spring 64, William Byrd 43

Lord Botetourt 77, Bassett 72

Northside 85, Christiansburg 43

Class 4=

Region A=

Hampton 57, Grafton 37

King’s Fork High School 89, Churchland 42

Region B=

Courtland 61, Huguenot 55

Eastern View 53, Atlee 46

Henrico 68, Monacan 65

Varina 93, Matoaca 54

Region C=

Loudoun Valley 64, Sherando 43

Region D=

E.C. Glass 61, Blacksburg 35

Western Albemarle 48, GW-Danville 40

Class 5=

Region B=

Menchville 56, Bethel 40

Region C=

Douglas Freeman 60, Midlothian 29

Glen Allen 56, Deep Run 40

Highland Springs 61, Prince George 50

Lloyd Bird 87, Mills Godwin 45

Class 6=

Region A=

South County 59, Annandale 49

Region C=

Hayfield 63, W.T. Woodson 57

West Potomac 63, Lake Braddock 58

Region D=

South Lakes 59, Langley 42

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

