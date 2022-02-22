Trending:
Sports News

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated Press
February 22, 2022 10:06 pm
1 min read
      

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Catholic High School of Va Beach 81, Norfolk Academy 28

Fredericksburg Christian 54, Central Virginia Disciples 38

Grace Christian 30, Timberlake Christian 9

Legacy Christian Academy 51, Bedford CIA, Pa. 21

Nansemond-Suffolk 57, Hampton Roads 26

Norfolk Christian School 43, Walsingham Academy 35

Oakcrest 54, Trinity Christian School 41

Roanoke Valley Christian 39, Regents 28

St. Annes-Belfield 88, Collegiate-Richmond 51

Steward School 49, Norfolk Collegiate 20

VHSL Playoffs=

Class 1=

Region D=

Grundy 46, J.I. Burton 39

Honaker 64, Lebanon 24

Class 2=

Region A=

Bluestone 50, Greensville County 44

Poquoson 57, Bruton 23

Region B=

Clarke County 46, Madison County 40

Luray 69, Stuarts Draft 20

Page County 54, Buckingham County 39

Woodstock Central 49, Strasburg 37

Region D=

Central – Wise 70, Graham 24

Gate City 65, Virginia High 47

Marion 48, John Battle 40

Ridgeview 58, Richlands 26

Class 3=

Region B=

Brentsville 61, James Monroe 55

Region C=

Charlottesville 57, Fluvanna 45

Fort Defiance 83, Liberty-Bedford 50

Liberty Christian 52, Wilson Memorial 33

Spotswood 44, Turner Ashby 42

Region D=

Carroll County 68, Abingdon 28

Lord Botetourt 59, William Byrd 38

Magna Vista 66, Cave Spring 35

Staunton River 68, Northside 39

Class 4=

Region B=

Eastern View 41, Courtland 40

Matoaca 57, Hanover 42

Monacan 67, Patrick Henry-Ashland 37

Powhatan 49, Mechanicsville High School 40

Region C=

Millbrook 71, Loudoun Valley 56

Sherando 45, Broad Run 40

Region D=

Pulaski County 63, Louisa 49

Class 5=

Region A=

Kempsville 68, Tallwood 32

Princess Anne 80, Hickory 25

Region C=

Glen Allen 61, Midlothian 33

Hermitage 52, Prince George 25

Highland Springs 52, Deep Run 31

Class 6=

Region C=

Lake Braddock 62, Mount Vernon 47

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

