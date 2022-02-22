Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Catholic High School of Va Beach 81, Norfolk Academy 28
Fredericksburg Christian 54, Central Virginia Disciples 38
Grace Christian 30, Timberlake Christian 9
Legacy Christian Academy 51, Bedford CIA, Pa. 21
Nansemond-Suffolk 57, Hampton Roads 26
Norfolk Christian School 43, Walsingham Academy 35
Oakcrest 54, Trinity Christian School 41
Roanoke Valley Christian 39, Regents 28
St. Annes-Belfield 88, Collegiate-Richmond 51
Steward School 49, Norfolk Collegiate 20
VHSL Playoffs=
Class 1=
Region D=
Grundy 46, J.I. Burton 39
Honaker 64, Lebanon 24
Class 2=
Region A=
Bluestone 50, Greensville County 44
Poquoson 57, Bruton 23
Region B=
Clarke County 46, Madison County 40
Luray 69, Stuarts Draft 20
Page County 54, Buckingham County 39
Woodstock Central 49, Strasburg 37
Region D=
Central – Wise 70, Graham 24
Gate City 65, Virginia High 47
Marion 48, John Battle 40
Ridgeview 58, Richlands 26
Class 3=
Region B=
Brentsville 61, James Monroe 55
Region C=
Charlottesville 57, Fluvanna 45
Fort Defiance 83, Liberty-Bedford 50
Liberty Christian 52, Wilson Memorial 33
Spotswood 44, Turner Ashby 42
Region D=
Carroll County 68, Abingdon 28
Lord Botetourt 59, William Byrd 38
Magna Vista 66, Cave Spring 35
Staunton River 68, Northside 39
Class 4=
Region B=
Eastern View 41, Courtland 40
Matoaca 57, Hanover 42
Monacan 67, Patrick Henry-Ashland 37
Powhatan 49, Mechanicsville High School 40
Region C=
Millbrook 71, Loudoun Valley 56
Sherando 45, Broad Run 40
Region D=
Pulaski County 63, Louisa 49
Class 5=
Region A=
Kempsville 68, Tallwood 32
Princess Anne 80, Hickory 25
Region C=
Glen Allen 61, Midlothian 33
Hermitage 52, Prince George 25
Highland Springs 52, Deep Run 31
Class 6=
Region C=
Lake Braddock 62, Mount Vernon 47
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
