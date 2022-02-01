Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

SEATTLE MARINERS — Named Collin Cowgill manager, Shawn O’Malley hitting coach, Sean McGrath pitching coach and Geoff Jimenez fourth coach for Arkansas (Double-A Central).

BASKETBALL Women’s National Basketball Association

WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Signed C Megan Gutafson to a training camp contract. Re-signed G Shatori Walker-Kimbrough and Fs Tianna Hawkins, Elizabeth Williams and Myisha Hines-Allen.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Promoted Ken Dorsey to offensive coordinator.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Named Jason Vrable wide receivers/passing game coordinator, Luke Butkus offensive line coach, Connor Lewis assistant quarterbacks coach and Ryan Mahaffey assistant offensive line coach.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Announced the retirement of QB Tom Brady.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Acquired F Alexey Lipanov from Tampa Bay in exchange for F Tye Felhaber.

MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled G Zane McIntyre from Iowa (AHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Acquired M David Ayala from Club Estudiantes de la Plata (Primera Division).

