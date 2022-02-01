Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Tuesday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
February 1, 2022 10:33 pm
2 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

SEATTLE MARINERS — Named Collin Cowgill manager, Shawn O’Malley hitting coach, Sean McGrath pitching coach and Geoff Jimenez fourth coach for Arkansas (Double-A Central).

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

PHOENIX SUNS — Signed F Justin Jackson to a 10-day contract.

Women’s National Basketball Association

WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Signed C Megan Gutafson to a training camp contract. Re-signed G Shatori Walker-Kimbrough and Fs Tianna Hawkins, Elizabeth Williams and Myisha Hines-Allen.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Promoted Ken Dorsey to offensive coordinator.

        Federal News Network's Cyber Industry Exchange: Where does cybersecurity end and physical security begin for federal agencies? Find out at Federal News Network’s Industry Exchange: Cyber.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed P Joseph Charlton to a reserve/future contract.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Named Jason Vrable wide receivers/passing game coordinator, Luke Butkus offensive line coach, Connor Lewis assistant quarterbacks coach and Ryan Mahaffey assistant offensive line coach.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed DB Antoine Brooks, WR Warren Jackson and TE Kyle Markway to the practice squad. Placed DB Sharrod Neasman on the practice squad injured reserve. Released K Ryan Santoso and LS Carson Tinker from the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Announced the retirement of QB Tom Brady.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Promoted Fs Brandon Biro, Brett Murray, John-Jason Peterka and Arttu Ruotsalainen and Ds Oskari Laaksonen and Jimmy Schuldt to the taxi squad.

DALLAS STARS — Acquired F Alexey Lipanov from Tampa Bay in exchange for F Tye Felhaber. Recalled F Riley Damiani to the active roster from Texas (AHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled G Zane McIntyre from Iowa (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Promoted F Morgan Barron to the active roster. Reassigned Fs Tim Gettinger and Lauri Pajuniemi Ds Tarmo Reunanen and Jarred Tonordi to Hartford (AHL).

        Read more: Sports News

OTTAWA SENATORS — Reassigned D Dillon Heatherington to Belleville (AHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Promoted F Jackson Cates to the taxi squad.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Promoted D Juusos Riikola to the taxi squad.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Acquired C Anthony Richard from Nashville in exchange for C Jimmy Huntington.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Signed M Federico Higuain to a one-day contract for retirement with the team.

FC DALLAS — Signed F Alan Velasco to a four-year contract.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Acquired M David Ayala from Club Estudiantes de la Plata (Primera Division).

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

TORONTO FC — Reached an agreement with Liga MX club, Tigres UANL to acquire Mexican International D Carlos Salcedo as a designated player through 2024 with a 2025 option. Named Justin Morrow technical development manager. Agreed on terms to transfer designated player F Yeferson Soteldo to Tigres UANL.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|1 Unit 42 by Palo Alto Networks
2|1 govDelivery Administrator Training...
2|1 DevSecOps for Public Sector: A Roadmap...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

John Kirby speaks at a briefing at the Pentagon