Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

SEATTLE MARINERS — Named Collin Cowgill manager, Shawn O’Malley hitting coach, Sean McGrath pitching coach and Geoff Jimenez fourth coach for Arkansas (Double-A Central).

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

PHOENIX SUNS — Signed F Justin Jackson to a 10-day contract.

Women’s National Basketball Association

WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Signed C Megan Gutafson to a training camp contract. Re-signed G Shatori Walker-Kimbrough and Fs Tianna Hawkins, Elizabeth Williams and Myisha Hines-Allen.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Promoted Ken Dorsey to offensive coordinator.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed P Joseph Charlton to a reserve/future contract.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Named Jason Vrable wide receivers/passing game coordinator, Luke Butkus offensive line coach, Connor Lewis assistant quarterbacks coach and Ryan Mahaffey assistant offensive line coach.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed DB Antoine Brooks, WR Warren Jackson and TE Kyle Markway to the practice squad. Placed DB Sharrod Neasman on the practice squad injured reserve. Released K Ryan Santoso and LS Carson Tinker from the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Announced the retirement of QB Tom Brady.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Promoted Fs Brandon Biro, Brett Murray, John-Jason Peterka and Arttu Ruotsalainen and Ds Oskari Laaksonen and Jimmy Schuldt to the taxi squad.

DALLAS STARS — Acquired F Alexey Lipanov from Tampa Bay in exchange for F Tye Felhaber. Recalled F Riley Damiani to the active roster from Texas (AHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled G Zane McIntyre from Iowa (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Promoted F Morgan Barron to the active roster. Reassigned Fs Tim Gettinger and Lauri Pajuniemi Ds Tarmo Reunanen and Jarred Tonordi to Hartford (AHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Reassigned D Dillon Heatherington to Belleville (AHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Promoted F Jackson Cates to the taxi squad.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Promoted D Juusos Riikola to the taxi squad.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Acquired C Anthony Richard from Nashville in exchange for C Jimmy Huntington.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Signed M Federico Higuain to a one-day contract for retirement with the team.

FC DALLAS — Signed F Alan Velasco to a four-year contract.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Acquired M David Ayala from Club Estudiantes de la Plata (Primera Division).

TORONTO FC — Reached an agreement with Liga MX club, Tigres UANL to acquire Mexican International D Carlos Salcedo as a designated player through 2024 with a 2025 option. Named Justin Morrow technical development manager. Agreed on terms to transfer designated player F Yeferson Soteldo to Tigres UANL.

