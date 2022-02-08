Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to terms with Manager Bud Black on a one-year contract extension.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Named Joe Ayrault manager Wisconsin (High-A Central); Victor Estevez manager Central-Carolina (Low-A East); Natanael Mejia manager of the Dominical Summer League Brewers; Rick Sweet manager, Al LeBoeuf hitting coach, Jeremy Accardo pitching coach, Ned Yost IV coach, Sean Isaac development coach, Jeff Paxson athletic trainer, Myles Fish assistant athletic trainer and Andrew Emmick strength and conditioning specialist of Nashville (Triple-A East).

Minor League Atlantic League

ALPB — Announced that Legington Legends will join the league for the 2022 season.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed RHP Samson Abernathy to a contract extension.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Traded C Sicnarf Loopstok to the Ottawa for RHP Carter Hayes.

OTTAWA TITANS — Signed C Sicnarf Loopstok.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Traded RHP Geoff Bramblett to the Lake Erie.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed INF Nate Fisbeck.

BASKETBALL Women’s National Basketball Association

LOS ANGELES SPARKS — Signed G Jordin Canada.

MINNESOTA LYNX — Re-signed Gs Layshia Clarendon and Rachel Banham.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Named Aaron Kromer offensive line coach.

CHICAGO BEARS — Named Travis Smith defensive line coach.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed K Aldrick Rosas to a reserve/future contract.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Named Rich Bisaccia special teams coordinator.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed DL R.J. McIntosh to a one-year contract.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Named Dennis Allen head coach.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Named Frisman Jackson wide receiver coach.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with Jon Robinson general manager and Mike Vrabel head coach on contract extensions. Named Tim Kelly passing game coordinator and Bobby King inside linebackers coach.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with WR Greg Ellingson on a one-year contract.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Promoted G Ivan Prosvetov from Tucson (AHL) to the active roster.

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled RW Peyton Krebs from Rochester (AHL).

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Reassigned G Collin Delia to Rockford (AHL). Recalled G Arvid Soderblom and D Jakub Galvas from Rockford.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled C Joe Veleno from Grand Rapids (AHL).

EDMONTON OILERS — Promoted G Stuart Skinner to the active roster from Bakersfield (AHL).

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Agreed to terms with G Mack Guzda to a three-year entry-level contract.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Named Joe Judge offensive assistant.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Promoted C Parker Kelly from Belleville (AHL) to the active roster.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled LW Isaac Ratcliffe from Lehigh Valley (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled C Dakota Joshua from Springfield (AHL). Signed C Logan Brown and D Robert Bortuzzo to one-year contract extensions. Placed D Scott Perunovich on injured reserve.

SEATTLE KRAKEN — Claimed C Austin Czarnik off waivers from New York Islanders.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Re-signed F Pat Maroon to a two-year contract extension. Recalled D Darren Raddysh from Syracuse (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned RW Brett Leason to Hershey (AHL). Placed D Dennis Cholowski on waivers.

American Hockey League

BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Reassigned F Matt McLeod to Cincinnati (ECHL) on loan.

CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Recalled F Justin Nachbaur from Greenville (ECHL). Reassigned f Max Zimmer to Greenville.

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Recalled RW Zach Jordan from Kalamazoo (ECHL) loan. Reassigned D Olivier LeBlanc to Kalamazoo.

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed C Josh Dickinson and D Gordi Meyer to professional tryout contracts (PTO). Released RW Matt Berry from his professional tryout contract and reassigned him to Toledo (ECHL).

LAVAL ROCKET — Recalled RW Justin Ducharme from Trois-Rivieres (ECHL).

ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Loaned G Mat Robson to Cincinnati (ECHL). Released LW Ara Nazarian from his professional tryout contract (PTO).

STOCKTON HEAT — Assigned G Matt Greenfield to Kansas City (ECHL). Recalled G Andrew Shortridge from Stockton.

TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Recalled G David Tendeck from Rapid City (ECHL).

East Coast Hockey League

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Signed F Carlos Fornaris to a standard player contract (SPC). Activated F Matt Gomercic from injured reserve. Placed F Cody Sylvester on the reserve list and D Greg Campbell on injured reserve effective Feb.3. Loaned F Hugo Roy to Belleville (AHL).

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Acquired D Adam Parsells in trade from Toledo and placed him on the active roster. Acquired G Mark Hartig from the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG). Placed Fs Dallas Gerads on the reserve list and Shawn Cameron on injured reserve effectiv Feb. 5. Traded D Connor Russell to Iowa and F Joe Widmar to Indy.

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Acquired F Will Merchant and D Evan Wardly after being released from their professional tryout contracts with Texas (AHL).

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated F Anthony DeLuca from the reserve list. Placed D Marcus Crawford on the reserve list.

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Released F Brendan Soucie. Activated G Keith Petruzzelli, D Ben finkelstien and Fs Derian Plouffe and Brendan Soucie from the commissioners exempt list. Placed F C.J. Hayes and D Taylor Egan on the reserve list and F Nathan Noel on injured reserve effective Feb. 4.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Loaned F Ben Holmstrom to Grand Rapids (AHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

DC UNITED — Signed F Michael Estrada to a one-year loan from Liga MX (Mexico) side Deportivo Toluca FC pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

LAFC — Named Ante Razov, Marc Dos Santos and Oka Nikolov (head of goalkeeping) assistant coaches.

MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed D Jason Ramos and F Tommy Williamson to MLS NEXT Pro contracts pending league and federation approval.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Re-signed D Josecarlos Vam Rankin from Liga MX side Club Deportivo Guadalajara (Chivas) and he will occupy an international roster slot pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Re-signed G Isaac Boehmer to a new one-year contract.

USL

UNION OMAHA — Signed MF Yoskar Galvan-Mercado to a one-year professional contract pending league and federation approval.

National Women’s Soccer League

HOUSTON DASH — Announced F Nichelle Prince, MF Sophie Schmidt and D Allysha Chapman were loaned to Canada’s National team and F Rachel Daly to England’s National team for the FIFA International Tournament.

