Tuesday’s Transactions

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

MIAMI HEAT — Signed F Haywood Highsmith to a 10-day contract and F Caleb Martin to an end-of-season contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed CB, John Brannon, QB Jake Browning, C Lamont Gaillard, S Trayvon Henderson, TE Thaddeus Moss, HB Elijah Holyfield, DE Noah Spence, TE Scotty Washington and WR Pooka Williams to reserve/future contracts.

DENVER BRONCOS — Named Peter Hansen linebacker coach, Bert Watts outside linebacker coach, Jake Moreland tight end coach, Dom Capers senior defensive assistant, Mike Mallory assistant special team coach, Ben Steele assistant offensive line coach, Ramon Chinyoung offensive quality control coach, Ola Adams assistant defensive back coach, John Viera instructional designer and Derek Haithcock assistant to the head coach.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Named Byron Storer assistant special team coach.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Named Matt Groh director of player personnel.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Named Pat Meyer offensive line coach.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed OL Brandon Walton to a reserve/future contract.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DL Da’Shawn Hand.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed QB Dakota Prukop to a one-year contract.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled D Jacob Moverare from Ontario (AHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Promoted C Jackson Cates from Lehigh Valley (AHL) to the active roster.

American Hockey League

BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Recalled C Felix Bibeau from Worcester (ECHL) loan.

LAVAL ROCKET — Released G Louis-Philip Guindon from his professional tryout contract and D Charles-David Beaudoin from his standard player contract (SPC).

UTICA COMETS — Recalled D Joe Masonius from Adirondack (ECHL) loan.

East Coast Hockey League

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Released D Shane Kuzmeski from his standard player contract (SPC).

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Claimed D Christian Hausinger off waivers.

TROIS-RIVIERES — Signed F Andre Bouvet-Morrissette to a standard player contract (SPC).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Signed G Jacob Jackson to a one-year contract.

SPORTING KC — Acquired F Nikola Vujnovic on loan from Serbian side FK Vozdovac.

USL Championship

INDY ELEVEN — Signed MF Justin Ingram for the 2022 season pending league and federation approval.

