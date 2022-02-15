Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Minor League Baseball Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed RHP Steve Pastora.

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed RHP Luke Drummond and LHP Brennan Smith. Sold the contract of RHP Ronald Herrera to Washington (MLB).

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Signed OF Carson McCusker and INF Alexis Pantoja to contract extensions. Signed C Roberto Pena. Received RHP Joey Gonzalez from Winnipeg (AA).

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed OF Wagner Lagrange.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

MIAMI HEAT — Signed F Haywood Highsmith to a 10-day contract and F Caleb Martin to an end-of-season contract.

Women’s National Basketball Association

ATLANTA DREAM — Signed F N’dea Jones and C Khaalia Hillsman to training camp contracts.

LAS VEGAS ACES — Signed C Kalani Brown to a training camp contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed TE Ryan Becker to a reserve/future contract.

CHICAGO BEARS — Named Brent Salazar director of high performance.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed CB John Brannon, QB Jake Browning, C Lamont Gaillard, S Trayvon Henderson, TE Thaddeus Moss, HB Elijah Holyfield, DE Noah Spence, TE Scotty Washington and WR Pooka Williams to reserve/future contracts.

DENVER BRONCOS — Named Peter Hansen linebacker coach, Bert Watts outside linebacker coach, Jake Moreland tight end coach, Dom Capers senior defensive assistant, Mike Mallory assistant special teams coach, Ben Steele assistant offensive line coach, Ramon Chinyoung offensive quality control coach, Ola Adams assistant defensive back coach, John Viera instructional designer and Derek Haithcock assistant to the head coach.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Named Byron Storer assistant special teams coach.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed WRs Landen Akers and J.J. Koski, Ts Chandler Brewer and Max Pircher, DBs Antoine Brooks Jr., Tyler Hall and Kareem Orr, DEs Earnest Brown IV and Jonah Williams, RB Javian Hawkins, G Jeremiah Kolone and TE Kyle Markway to reserve/future contracts.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Named Matt Groh director of player personnel.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed WR Austin Proehl to a reserve/future contract.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Named Pat Meyer offensive line coach.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Named Clint Hurtt defensive coordinator, Chad Morton run game coordinator, Sean Desai associate head coach defense, Karl Scott defensive passing game coordinator/defensive back coach, Andy Dickerson offensive line coach and Sanjay Lal wide receiver coach.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed OL Brandon Walton to a reserve/future contract.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DL Da’Shawn Hand.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Waived TE Tyrone Swoopes and G Najee Toran from the did not report list.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed QB Dakota Prukop to a one-year contract.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Reassigned G Pyotr Kochetkov to Charlotte (AHL).

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Returned D Jakub Galvas and G Arvid Soderblom to Rockford (AHL) on loan. Recalled G Cale Morris from Rockford.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled D Jacob Moverare from Ontario (AHL). Activated D Mikey Anderson from injured reserve.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed D Mark Borowiecki to a one-year contract.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Reassigned G Tyler Wall to Harford (AHL) from Jacksonville (ECHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Promoted C Jackson Cates from Lehigh Valley (AHL) to the active roster.

ST LOUIS BLUES — Assigned D Scott Perunovich to Springfield (AHL) for conditioning.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Assigned C Adam Brooks to Henderson (AHL) for conditioning.

WINNIPEG JETS — Returned D Johnathan Kovacevic to Manitoba (AHL) from loan.

American Hockey League

BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Released D Alex Peters from his professional tryout contract (PTO).

BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Recalled C Felix Bibeau from Worcester (ECHL) loan.

LAVAL ROCKET — Released G Louis-Philip Guindon from his professional tryout contract and D Charles-David Beaudoin from his standard player contract (SPC).

UTICA COMETS — Recalled D Joe Masonius from Adirondack (ECHL) loan.

East Coast Hockey League

ALLEN AMERICANS — Signed F J.C. Campagna to the active roster. Place D Ben Carroll on the reserve list and F Branden Toock on injured reserve effective Feb. 2.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Signed Ds Tyler Nanne and Dalton Gally to the active roster and placed Gally on injured reserve effective Feb. 15.

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Released D Shane Kuzmeski from his standard player contract (SPC).

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Released F Nick Ford.

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Suspended F Greg Mauldin.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated D Theo Calvas reserve. Placed D Garrett Clarke on reserve.

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Claimed D Christian Hausinger off waivers. Placed F Marly Quince on reserve. Suspended F Matt Carey.

TROIS-RIVIERES — Signed F Andre Bouvet-Morrissette to a standard player contract (SPC). Released D Mathieu Brisebois. Signed F Tyler Boivin and D Fracis Meilleur to the active roster.

WHEELING NAILERS — Activated F Mat Ustaski from injured reserve then released him. Placed F Shaw Boomhower on injured reserve effective Feb. 6.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Signed G Jacob Jackson to a one-year contract.

ORLANDO CITY SC — Signed D Alex Freeman to a four-year contract.

SPORTING KC — Acquired F Nikola Vujnovic on loan from Serbian side FK Vozdovac.

USL Championship

INDY ELEVEN — Signed MF Justin Ingram for the 2022 season pending league and federation approval.

Women’s National Soccer League

PORTLAND THORNS FC — Announced D Natalia Kuikka (Finland) and MFs Olivia Moultrie (United States U-20) and Rocky Rodríguez (Costa Rica) have been loaned to their respective countries for international competition.

COLLEGE

MIDDLE TENNESSE — Named Shane Tucker football’s wide receiver coach.

