Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball National League

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Named Anthony Contreras manager, Joe Thurston hitting coach, Greg Brodzinski bench/position coach, Cesar Ramos pitching coach, Bill Greenfield development coach, Mike Lidge strength & conditioning coach, Elliot Diehl athletic trainer and Meaghan Flaherty assistant athletic trainer for Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East); Shawn Williams manager, Tyler Henson hitting coach, Mycal Jones bench/position coach, Matt Hockenberry pitching coach, Bruce Peditto strength & conditioning coach and Andrew Dodgson athletic trainer for Reading (Double-A Northeast); Keith Werman manager, Ari Adut hitting coach, Pat Listach bench/position coach, Brad Bergesen pitching coach, Vanessa Escanilla strength & conditioning coach and Steve Torregrossa athletic trainer for Jersey Shore (High-A East); Marty Malloy manager, Jake Elmore hitting coach, Gary Cathcart bench/position coach, Vic Diaz pitching coach, Blaine Taylor strength & conditioning coach and Raul Pérez athletic trainer for Clearwater (Low-A Southeast); Chris Adamson manager, Roly DeArmas manager, Rafael DeLima hitting coach, Ray Ricker bench/position coach, Tyler Anderson pitching coach, Andrés Santiago development coach, Mark Jesse Jr. strength & conditioning coach, Holly Hansing strength & conditioning coach and Troy Hoffert athletic trainer for the Florida Complex League Phillies; Nerluís Martinez manager, Zack Jones DR hitting initiatives coach, Alex Concepción pitching coach, Gustavo Armas assistant pitching coach, Waner Santana coach, Manuel Javier strength & conditioning coach, Argelis Pérez athletic trainer, Keita Isaji athletic trainer and Sintia Baez TrackMan operator Dominican Summer League Red; Orlando Muñoz manager/VZ camp coordinator, Samuel Hiciano hitting coach, Les Straker pitching coach, Félix Castillo coach, Ervis Manzanillo strength & conditioning coach and José Betancourt athletic trainer for the Dominican Summer League Phillies White. Named Kevin Bradshaw field coordinator, Manny Amador coordinator, DR academy, Travis Hergert pitching coordinator, Mark Lowy pitching development analyst, Jason Ochart hitting coordinator, Chris Heintz assistant hitting coordinator, Kevin Mahala offensive development analyst, Bob Stumpo catching coordinator, Adam Everett infield coordinator, Andy Abad outfield coordinator, Gary Cathcart baserunning coordinator, Alex Rodriguez medical & athletic training coordinator, Justin Tallard minor league rehab coordinator, Pat Trainor strength & conditioning coordinator, José Salas assistant strength & conditioning coordinator, Stephanie MacNeill minor league nutrition coordinator, Todd Dilbeck mental performance coordinator, Connor Carroll video coordinator, Thomas Knauss assistant video coordinator, Kiah Villaman manager, language education & cultural assimilation, Brittany Gooch minor league physical therapist, Sam Myers medical operations liaison, Frances Cardenas mental performance coach, Brea Hapken mental performance coach and Pat Robles pitching strategist.

Minor League Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Joe Iorio.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed RHP Reid Butkowski to a contract extension. Signed LHP Mitch Sparks.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Named Dan Schlereth field manager.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Traded LHP James Mulry to the Sussex County Miners for LHP Gunnar Kines.

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed C Jason Agresti to a contract extension. Signed RHP Jefry Valdez.

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Signed RHP Jervic Chavez to a contract extension.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Bryan Quillens.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

BROOKLYN NETS — Signed G Goran Dragic to a rest-of-season contract.

PORTLAND TRAILBLAZERS — Signed G Brandon Williams to a two-way contract.

Women’s National Basketball Association

CONNECTICUT SUN — Signed G Yvonne Anderson to a training camp contract.

WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Signed G Linnae Harper to a training camp contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Named Adrian Dixon head certified athletic trainer.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed LB Noah Dawkins to a contract.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Named James Bettcher assistant linebacker coach, Charles Burks assistant secondary/cornerback coach and Derek Frazier assistant offensive line coach. Signed WR Trent Taylor to a reserve/future contract. Promoted Jordan Kovacs to assistant linebacker coach.

DENVER BRONCOS — Named Andrew Carter defensive quality control coach.

DETROIT LIONS — Re-signed LB Josh Woods.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed K Dominik Eberle.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Re-signed CB Marvell Tell.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Released LB Anthony Hitchens.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Named Brendan Nugent offensive line coach, Chris Gould assistant special teams coach and Mike Hiestand offensive assistant coach.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed QB Chris Streveler to a reserve/future contract.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Placed K Brett Maher on waivers.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed TE Chris Myarick to a reserve/future contract.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Announced the retirement of LB Jack Cichy.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with WR Josh Malone on a reserve/future contract.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Traded D Michael Callahan to Boston in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round draft choice.

BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled D Jack Ahcan and RW Jesper Froden from Providence (AHL) loans. Reassigned C Jack Studnicka to Providence on loan.

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled LW Brandon Biro from Rochester (AHL).

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Activated C Maxim Mamin from injured reserve. Reassigned RW Owen Tippet to Charlotte (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Reassigned G Jacob Ingham to Greenville (ECHL) from Ontario (AHL). Recalled D Jacob Moverare from Ontario (AHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Promoted G Filip Gustavsson from Belleville (AHL). Recalled C Mark Kastelic from Belleville. Reassigned D Dillon Heatherington to Belleville.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled C Connor Bunnaman from Lehigh Valley (AHL) loan.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Loaned C Lane Pederson to San Jose (AHL).

American Hockey League

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Signed G Anthony Popovich to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).

CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Released Ds Brandon Fortunato and Nolan Kneen from their professional tryout contracts (PTO).

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Reassigned F Dallas Gerads to Greenville (ECHL) on loan.

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Signed G Alex Sakellaropoulos to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

ONTARIO REIGN — Recalled G John Lethemon from Greenville loan.

TORONTO MARLIES — Acquired RW Josh Ho-Sang from the Canadian Olympic Team loan.

UTICA COMETS — Acquired D Tyler Wothersopoon from the Canadian Olympic Team loan.

East Coast Hockey League

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Acquired G Dylan Pasco from the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG). Loaned G Alex Sakellaropoulos to Lehigh Valley (AHL).

ALLEN AMERICANS — Acquired LW Joshua Winquist.

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Acquired F Joe Manchurek from Wichita trade. Traded F Jackson Leef to Tulsa.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Placed F Austin Eastman on injured reserve effective Feb. 21.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Loaned F Ara Nazarian to Rochester (AHL).

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Released F Ryan Galt. Loaned F Nick Pastujov to Rochester (AHL). Released G Mario Vrab to the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG).

MAINE MARINERS — Released D Roshen Jaswal.

READING ROYALS — Activated F Cam Strong from injured reserve and D Garret Cockerill from the reserve list. Placed D Jared Brandt on the reserve list.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Traded G Logan Flodell to Reading.

TULSA OILERS — Traded F Logan Coomes to Cincinnati.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed F Dom Dwyer to a two-year contract. Acquired general allocation money (GAM) from Inter Miami CF in exchange for a 2022 international roster spot. Loaned F Erik Lopez to Club Atletico Banfield of the Argentine Primera División until the end of 2022 season.

INTER MIAMI CF — Signed D Ryan Sailor to a one-year contract.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Named D Aaron Long team captain.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Named Stephanie Ludwig head athletic trainer.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Announced MF Joao Paulo, Ds Xavier Arreaga and Nouhou have been granted U.S. green cards giving them permanent residency in the United States and will no longer occupy international roster slots.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Re-signed G Thomas Hasal to a two-year contract extension.

USL Championship

ORANGE COUNTY SC — Signed F Milan Iloski.

REAL MONARCHS — Signed D Jasper Loeffelsend to a one-year MLS Next Pro contract pending league approval.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION II — Signed MF Trevor Zwetsloot to an MLS NEXT Pro contract pending league and federation approval and receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC).

COLLEGE

FERRUM — Named Maggie White assistant director of athletics/senior woman administrator.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.