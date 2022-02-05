Tulane 86, East Carolina 66

EAST CAROLINA (11-11)

Jackson 10-18 0-0 27, Johnson 3-6 3-4 9, Debaut 1-1 0-0 2, Felton 1-8 1-4 3, Newton 4-12 2-2 12, Reyes 2-8 0-0 5, Kasanganay 1-5 0-0 3, Small 1-6 3-3 5, Frink 0-1 0-0 0, Lestin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-65 9-13 66.

TULANE (10-10)

Cross 3-4 3-3 10, Baker 5-11 0-0 12, Cook 7-13 0-0 19, Forbes 7-11 6-7 26, James 3-7 3-4 9, Coleman 2-8 0-0 4, Pope 2-2 0-0 4, Scott 0-2 0-0 0, Days 1-1 0-0 2, McGee 0-0 0-0 0, Spencer 0-2 0-0 0, Jankovic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-61 12-14 86.

Halftime_Tulane 49-26. 3-Point Goals_East Carolina 11-35 (Jackson 7-12, Newton 2-5, Kasanganay 1-3, Reyes 1-7, Johnson 0-1, Small 0-3, Felton 0-4), Tulane 14-31 (Forbes 6-10, Cook 5-8, Baker 2-5, Cross 1-1, Spencer 0-1, Coleman 0-3, James 0-3). Rebounds_East Carolina 39 (Newton 9), Tulane 31 (James 7). Assists_East Carolina 16 (Newton 8), Tulane 22 (Cross 6). Total Fouls_East Carolina 12, Tulane 14. A_1,579 (4,100).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.