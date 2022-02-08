Tulane visits Memphis after Forbes’ 26-point performance

Tulane Green Wave (10-10, 7-4 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (12-8, 6-4 AAC)

Memphis, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane faces the Memphis Tigers after Jaylen Forbes scored 26 points in Tulane’s 86-66 win over the East Carolina Pirates.

The Tigers have gone 9-2 in home games. Memphis is second in the AAC with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Duren averaging 2.1.

The Green Wave are 7-4 in conference matchups. Tulane is fourth in the AAC scoring 73.1 points per game and is shooting 44.2%.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Green Wave won 85-84 in the last matchup on Dec. 30. Jalen Cook led the Green Wave with 25 points, and Landers Nolley II led the Tigers with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolley is averaging 8.1 points for the Tigers. Tyler Harris is averaging 8.2 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Cook is scoring 18.3 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Green Wave. Forbes is averaging 10.2 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 43.2% over the past 10 games for Tulane.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 75.9 points, 35.4 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Green Wave: 6-4, averaging 72.8 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

