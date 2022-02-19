On Air: Startford University's Tech Talk
Tulsa 65, South Florida 57

The Associated Press
February 19, 2022 2:07 pm
TULSA (9-16)

Horne 3-12 0-0 8, Idowu 6-10 1-1 13, Griffin 8-12 3-4 23, Jackson 2-3 4-4 8, Pritchard 1-2 6-6 8, Haywood 0-1 0-0 0, Dalger 2-2 0-2 5, Konstantynovskyi 0-0 0-0 0, Draine 0-0 0-0 0, Gaston-Chapman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-42 14-17 65.

SOUTH FLORIDA (7-19)

Hines 0-1 1-2 1, Tchewa 6-13 1-1 13, Greene 4-14 4-4 15, Murphy 5-9 0-0 10, Smith 1-10 2-2 5, Patrick 3-7 0-0 7, Walker 2-4 2-2 6, Boggs 0-1 0-0 0, Matos 0-0 0-1 0, Moss 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-60 10-12 57.

Halftime_Tulsa 32-27. 3-Point Goals_Tulsa 7-16 (Griffin 4-6, Horne 2-7, Dalger 1-1, Haywood 0-1, Pritchard 0-1), South Florida 5-22 (Greene 3-10, Patrick 1-3, Smith 1-8, Boggs 0-1). Rebounds_Tulsa 26 (Idowu 8), South Florida 31 (Tchewa 7). Assists_Tulsa 14 (Horne 4), South Florida 11 (Murphy, Smith 3). Total Fouls_Tulsa 13, South Florida 14. A_2,085 (10,411).

