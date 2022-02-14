Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Tyreke Evans reinstated to NBA, will become a free agent

The Associated Press
February 14, 2022 6:56 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Tyreke Evans is eligible to return to the NBA after he was reinstated by the league and the National Basketball Players Association on Monday.

The 32-year-old was the fourth overall pick in the 2009 NBA draft by the Sacramento Kings. He was dismissed and disqualified from the league on May 17, 2019, for testing positive for a prohibited substance under the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program.

Evans will become an unrestricted free agent Friday, meaning he can negotiate a contract with any team.

The 6-foot-6 Evans last played for the Indiana Pacers in 2018, averaging 10.2 points and 2.8 rebounds in 69 games.

        Insight by Wickr: This survey of five agencies highlights the new perspectives agencies now have for securing their systems, data and people from the ever-changing nature of cyber threats.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|21 2022 Cyberspace Symposium
2|21 AWS Certification Q&A Session
2|21 Implementing Change Management: Common...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Celebrating Lincoln's Birthday