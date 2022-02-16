UC Irvine 56, UC San Diego 50

UC IRVINE (12-7)
Butler 2-6 0-2 5, Johnson 3-3 0-0 6, Welp 3-8 2-2 9, Baker 3-11 4-4 11, Hohn 2-7 2-2 7, Davis 3-7 6-6 14, Ujadughele 0-2 0-0 0, Tshimanga 2-3 0-0 4, Lee 0-2 0-0 0, Henry 0-1 0-0 0, Keeler 0-0 0-0 0, Redfield 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 18-53 14-16 56.
UC SAN DIEGO (11-13)
Nwaokorie 3-5 1-1 9, Rocak 8-21 4-6 20, Killingsworth 3-7 0-0 8, Pope 2-12 0-0 5, Roquemore 1-4 3-3 5, Kosakowski 1-8 0-0 3, Pearson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 18-59 8-10 50.
Halftime_UC Irvine 28-25. 3-Point Goals_UC Irvine 6-18 (Davis 2-5, Baker 1-2, Butler 1-2, Welp 1-3, Hohn 1-4, Lee 0-1, Redfield 0-1), UC San Diego 6-25 (Killingsworth 2-4, Nwaokorie 2-4, Pope 1-3, Kosakowski 1-8, Pearson 0-1, Roquemore 0-1, Rocak 0-4). Rebounds_UC Irvine 36 (Johnson 9), UC San Diego 31 (Nwaokorie 9). Assists_UC Irvine 9 (Welp 4), UC San Diego 13 (Killingsworth, Roquemore 4). Total Fouls_UC Irvine 15, UC San Diego 15. A_1,753 (4,000).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments