UC Irvine 66, UC Riverside 56

UC RIVERSIDE (12-8)
McRae 5-11 0-0 10, Cameron 2-11 0-0 5, Pickett 5-11 2-2 14, Pullin 3-11 4-4 10, Tattersall 4-8 0-0 10, Elkaz 0-4 0-0 0, Mading 1-1 0-0 2, Martinez 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 22-60 6-6 56.
UC IRVINE (11-7)
Butler 6-9 0-0 13, Johnson 2-4 2-2 6, Welp 5-16 4-6 15, Baker 2-7 2-2 7, Hohn 2-4 0-0 4, Davis 1-7 2-4 5, Lee 0-3 2-2 2, Tshimanga 4-4 2-2 10, Ujadughele 1-2 1-2 3, Leuchten 0-0 1-2 1, Henry 0-1 0-0 0, Redfield 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 16-22 66.
Halftime_UC Riverside 25-23. 3-Point Goals_UC Riverside 6-21 (Tattersall 2-4, Pickett 2-6, Martinez 1-1, Cameron 1-5, Pullin 0-1, Elkaz 0-4), UC Irvine 4-13 (Butler 1-1, Baker 1-2, Davis 1-3, Welp 1-5, Henry 0-1, Lee 0-1). Rebounds_UC Riverside 29 (McRae 8), UC Irvine 39 (Welp 13). Assists_UC Riverside 10 (Pickett 3), UC Irvine 13 (Davis 3). Total Fouls_UC Riverside 18, UC Irvine 10. A_1,364 (4,984).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments