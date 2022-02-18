UC Irvine Anteaters face the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors on 6-game win streak

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (13-8, 7-3 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (12-7, 6-3 Big West)

Irvine, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine seeks to continue its six-game win streak with a victory over Hawaii.

The Anteaters are 7-1 in home games. UC Irvine ranks seventh in college basketball allowing 58.6 points per game while holding opponents to 37.6% shooting.

The Rainbow Warriors have gone 7-3 against Big West opponents. Hawaii is third in the Big West with 13.0 assists per game led by JoVon McClanahan averaging 3.4.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Rainbow Warriors won 72-56 in the last matchup on Jan. 14. Noel Coleman led the Rainbow Warriors with 16 points, and Collin Welp led the Anteaters with 11 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ Davis averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Anteaters, scoring 8.3 points while shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc. Welp is averaging 14.2 points and 6.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for UC Irvine.

Coleman is shooting 44.3% and averaging 15.3 points for the Rainbow Warriors. Kamaka Hepa is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Hawaii.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 7-3, averaging 63.3 points, 33.2 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points per game.

Rainbow Warriors: 7-3, averaging 67.5 points, 34.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 3.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points.

