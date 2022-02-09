UC Irvine faces UC Riverside after Baker’s 24-point game

UC Riverside Highlanders (12-7, 5-3 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (10-7, 5-3 Big West)

Irvine, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine plays the UC Riverside Highlanders after Dawson Baker scored 24 points in UC Irvine’s 75-70 victory over the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Anteaters have gone 6-1 in home games. UC Irvine is seventh in the Big West scoring 66.3 points while shooting 44.2% from the field.

The Highlanders have gone 5-3 against Big West opponents. UC Riverside scores 63.5 points while outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game.

The teams play for the second time this season in Big West play. The Anteaters won the last matchup 68-51 on Jan. 9. Collin Welp scored 30 points points to help lead the Anteaters to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ Davis averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Anteaters, scoring 8.1 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Welp is shooting 45.2% and averaging 13.9 points over the past 10 games for UC Irvine.

Flynn Cameron is shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, while averaging 10.7 points. Zyon Pullin is averaging 15 points and 3.4 assists over the last 10 games for UC Riverside.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 5-5, averaging 62.6 points, 31.3 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Highlanders: 7-3, averaging 63.2 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.