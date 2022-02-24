UC Irvine visits CSU Fullerton following Anosike’s 24-point game

UC Irvine Anteaters (13-7, 7-3 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (16-8, 9-3 Big West)

Fullerton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: CSU Fullerton -1.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton takes on the UC Irvine Anteaters after E.J. Anosike scored 24 points in CSU Fullerton’s 81-73 win against the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Titans have gone 9-1 at home. CSU Fullerton ranks ninth in the Big West in rebounding averaging 30.8 rebounds. Anosike leads the Titans with 8.1 boards.

The Anteaters are 7-3 in Big West play. UC Irvine is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Titans won the last matchup 65-63 on Jan. 21. Anosike scored 16 points points to help lead the Titans to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anosike is averaging 16.3 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Titans. Jalen Harris is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for CSU Fullerton.

Collin Welp is shooting 43.0% and averaging 14.4 points for the Anteaters. DJ Davis is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UC Irvine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 7-3, averaging 67.6 points, 31.9 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Anteaters: 7-3, averaging 64.2 points, 33.5 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

