UC Santa Barbara 74, CS Bakersfield 62

UC SANTA BARBARA (10-9)
Norris 2-3 2-2 7, Sow 4-5 6-7 14, Mitchell 8-12 5-6 21, Pierre-Louis 3-7 0-0 6, Wishart 1-4 2-3 4, Anderson 6-9 2-2 18, Idehen 1-1 0-6 2, Toure 1-2 0-0 2, Nagle 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-43 17-26 74.
CS BAKERSFIELD (6-12)
Smith 4-11 6-6 14, Stith 3-4 3-4 9, Edler-Davis 0-5 0-0 0, McCall 4-7 12-13 20, Panopio 3-7 1-2 8, Reynolds 0-1 0-0 0, Higgins 1-8 4-4 6, Washington 2-2 0-0 4, Henson 0-1 0-2 0, Easter 0-0 0-0 0, Schoemann 0-0 0-0 0, Walker 0-1 1-2 1, Collum 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-47 27-33 62.
Halftime_UC Santa Barbara 36-24. 3-Point Goals_UC Santa Barbara 5-15 (Anderson 4-7, Norris 1-2, Mitchell 0-1, Pierre-Louis 0-2, Wishart 0-3), CS Bakersfield 1-8 (Panopio 1-3, Walker 0-1, Higgins 0-2, Smith 0-2). Fouled Out_Idehen. Rebounds_UC Santa Barbara 26 (Norris, Sow 6), CS Bakersfield 24 (Edler-Davis 6). Assists_UC Santa Barbara 7 (Mitchell, Wishart 2), CS Bakersfield 10 (Panopio 4). Total Fouls_UC Santa Barbara 28, CS Bakersfield 24. A_1,307 (3,800).
