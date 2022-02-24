Trending:
UC Santa Barbara 76, UC Davis 69, OT

February 24, 2022 11:48 pm
UC SANTA BARBARA (13-10)

Norris 3-5 2-2 8, Sow 7-17 3-5 17, Mitchell 10-15 9-12 31, Pierre-Louis 5-15 3-6 14, Wishart 0-5 0-0 0, Anderson 1-2 0-0 2, Idehen 1-1 0-0 2, Sanni 0-2 0-0 0, Toure 0-1 2-2 2, Nagle 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-63 19-27 76.

UC DAVIS (11-8)

Anigwe 4-6 1-2 9, Adebayo 1-2 0-0 2, Manjon 9-20 1-4 19, Milling 5-8 0-0 11, Pepper 7-20 3-3 21, Ba 1-3 0-0 3, Murphy 1-2 2-3 4, McGill 0-1 0-0 0, Borra 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-62 7-12 69.

Halftime_UC Davis 31-25. 3-Point Goals_UC Santa Barbara 3-11 (Mitchell 2-3, Pierre-Louis 1-5, Norris 0-1, Sow 0-1, Wishart 0-1), UC Davis 6-20 (Pepper 4-13, Ba 1-2, Milling 1-4, Manjon 0-1). Fouled Out_Anigwe. Rebounds_UC Santa Barbara 39 (Sow 11), UC Davis 30 (Adebayo 7). Assists_UC Santa Barbara 9 (Pierre-Louis 4), UC Davis 10 (Manjon 6). Total Fouls_UC Santa Barbara 14, UC Davis 23. A_1,383 (7,600).

