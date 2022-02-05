UC Santa Barbara 84, UC San Diego 48

UC SAN DIEGO (10-12)

Nwaokorie 3-6 1-2 7, Rocak 3-9 0-0 7, Killingsworth 3-4 0-0 8, Pope 2-7 6-7 10, Roquemore 2-5 0-0 4, Kosakowski 3-6 1-1 8, Pearson 1-4 0-0 2, Gray 0-1 0-0 0, Vulikic 0-2 0-0 0, Rasheed 0-2 0-2 0, Pratt 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 18-48 8-12 48.

UC SANTA BARBARA (9-9)

Norris 13-16 1-1 32, Sow 1-4 1-1 3, Mitchell 5-9 0-1 10, Pierre-Louis 6-7 0-0 12, Wishart 0-2 3-3 3, Anderson 2-6 0-0 5, Toure 1-2 0-0 2, Idehen 5-5 1-2 11, Nagle 2-4 0-0 4, Bland 0-0 0-0 0, Kukic 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 36-57 6-8 84.

Halftime_UC Santa Barbara 46-24. 3-Point Goals_UC San Diego 4-22 (Killingsworth 2-3, Rocak 1-2, Kosakowski 1-3, Pratt 0-1, Roquemore 0-1, Nwaokorie 0-2, Rasheed 0-2, Vulikic 0-2, Pearson 0-3, Pope 0-3), UC Santa Barbara 6-18 (Norris 5-7, Anderson 1-3, Kukic 0-1, Nagle 0-1, Sow 0-1, Wishart 0-2, Mitchell 0-3). Rebounds_UC San Diego 16 (Nwaokorie, Rocak, Killingsworth, Rasheed 3), UC Santa Barbara 35 (Sow 7). Assists_UC San Diego 11 (Rocak 5), UC Santa Barbara 26 (Wishart 8). Total Fouls_UC San Diego 10, UC Santa Barbara 15. A_999 (5,600).

