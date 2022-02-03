UCF 68, South Florida 49

SOUTH FLORIDA (6-13)

Hines 1-3 2-2 4, Tchewa 5-9 3-4 13, Chaplin 3-11 0-2 7, Greene 0-3 4-6 4, Murphy 5-16 0-0 11, Co.Walker 2-5 1-1 5, Matos 0-0 1-2 1, Boggs 1-3 0-0 2, McCreary 1-2 0-2 2, Patrick 0-0 0-0 0, Moss 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-53 11-19 49.

UCF (12-7)

Mbacke Diong 1-3 2-2 4, C.Walker 1-8 0-0 2, Green 8-15 1-1 23, D.Johnson 2-3 0-0 4, Perry 7-13 1-2 20, Mahan 3-4 0-0 8, Adams 0-5 1-2 1, Fuller 0-1 0-0 0, Freeman 1-2 1-2 4, Reynolds 1-2 0-0 2, Anders 0-0 0-0 0, Renaud 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-56 6-9 68.

Halftime_UCF 36-24. 3-Point Goals_South Florida 2-13 (Murphy 1-2, Chaplin 1-7, Boggs 0-1, Moss 0-1, Greene 0-2), UCF 14-32 (Green 6-12, Perry 5-10, Mahan 2-3, Freeman 1-2, Adams 0-1, D.Johnson 0-1, C.Walker 0-3). Rebounds_South Florida 27 (Chaplin, Matos 6), UCF 40 (Mbacke Diong 7). Assists_South Florida 11 (Greene 7), UCF 13 (Perry 5). Total Fouls_South Florida 16, UCF 17.

