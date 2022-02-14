UCF 76, Tulsa 67

TULSA (8-15)
Horne 5-10 7-7 18, Idowu 0-3 0-0 0, Draine 0-1 0-0 0, Jackson 6-13 1-2 16, Pritchard 4-5 1-2 10, Griffin 3-10 0-0 7, Dalger 2-3 0-0 4, Haywood 0-1 0-0 0, Gaston-Chapman 1-5 5-6 7, Konstantynovskyi 1-1 2-2 4, Urbancic 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 22-52 17-21 67.
UCF (15-8)
Mbacke Diong 3-7 1-3 7, Green 4-11 1-2 11, D.Johnson 5-12 3-5 14, Mahan 6-8 0-0 17, Perry 4-6 2-2 12, Fuller 3-5 0-0 6, Walker 3-8 1-2 7, Adams 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 29-58 8-14 76.
Halftime_UCF 41-30. 3-Point Goals_Tulsa 6-19 (Jackson 3-6, Pritchard 1-1, Horne 1-4, Griffin 1-5, Dalger 0-1, Gaston-Chapman 0-1, Haywood 0-1), UCF 10-23 (Mahan 5-6, Perry 2-4, Green 2-7, D.Johnson 1-4, Fuller 0-1, Walker 0-1). Rebounds_Tulsa 26 (Horne 8), UCF 28 (Mbacke Diong, Perry 6). Assists_Tulsa 9 (Pritchard 3), UCF 18 (D.Johnson 5). Total Fouls_Tulsa 18, UCF 17.
