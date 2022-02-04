UCF visits Memphis after Green’s 23-point game

UCF Knights (13-7, 5-5 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (11-8, 5-4 AAC)

Memphis, Tennessee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCF visits the Memphis Tigers after Darin Green Jr. scored 23 points in UCF’s 68-49 win against the South Florida Bulls.

The Tigers have gone 8-2 at home. Memphis leads the AAC averaging 35.7 points in the paint. Jalen Duren leads the Tigers scoring 6.8.

The Knights have gone 5-5 against AAC opponents. UCF is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in AAC play. The Knights won the last matchup 74-64 on Jan. 13. Green scored 20 points to help lead the Knights to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emoni Bates is scoring 9.8 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Tigers. Tyler Harris is averaging 7.9 points and 0.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Green is averaging 13.8 points for the Knights. Brandon Mahan is averaging 7.5 points over the last 10 games for UCF.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 76.3 points, 34.5 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Knights: 5-5, averaging 68.8 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

