UCLA 59, California 54

CALIFORNIA (10-6)

Lutje Schipholt 1-2 7-8 9, Curry 4-17 2-2 12, Daniels 1-5 0-0 2, Mastrov 0-1 0-0 0, McIntosh 2-7 0-0 5, Onyiah 1-6 0-0 2, Samb 1-2 0-0 2, Crocker 2-8 1-1 5, Elsnitz 0-0 0-0 0, Green 5-12 2-2 17, Totals 17-60 12-13 54

UCLA (10-7)

Brown 3-4 0-0 6, Chou 4-7 1-2 11, Horvat 2-8 4-4 8, Onu 2-10 2-2 6, Osborne 1-9 6-6 8, Anstey 0-5 0-2 0, Thomas 5-15 6-7 16, Owens 2-5 0-0 4, Totals 19-63 19-23 59

California 6 16 14 18 — 54 UCLA 12 10 9 28 — 59

3-Point Goals_California 8-23 (Curry 2-6, Mastrov 0-1, McIntosh 1-3, Crocker 0-3, Green 5-10), UCLA 2-13 (Chou 2-2, Horvat 0-2, Onu 0-4, Osborne 0-4, Thomas 0-1). Assists_California 13 (McIntosh 5), UCLA 12 (Osborne 4). Fouled Out_California Curry. Rebounds_California 40 (Curry 6, Daniels 6), UCLA 45 (Thomas 12). Total Fouls_California 25, UCLA 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,620.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.