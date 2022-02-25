UCLA 64, No. 12 Arizona 46

UCLA (12-11)
Thomas 6-8 4-4 16, Chou 4-9 3-4 12, Horvat 2-9 2-2 6, Osborne 5-10 7-7 18, Penn 2-9 0-0 5, Dugalic 3-5 1-2 7, Brown 0-2 0-0 0, Owens 0-3 0-0 0, Totals 22-55 17-19 64
ARIZONA (19-6)
Love 0-4 0-0 0, Thomas 1-3 0-0 2, Ware 1-5 0-0 2, Pellington 6-15 2-2 14, Yeaney 2-8 5-6 10, Copeland 3-6 0-0 6, Conner 2-13 1-1 7, Pueyo 0-1 0-0 0, Erdogan 0-0 0-0 0, Sanchez 1-1 0-0 3, Vonleh 0-1 2-6 2, Totals 16-57 10-15 46
|UCLA
|15
|13
|18
|18
|—
|64
|Arizona
|11
|16
|8
|11
|—
|46
3-Point Goals_UCLA 3-10 (Chou 1-3, Horvat 0-1, Osborne 1-3, Penn 1-3), Arizona 4-16 (Thomas 0-1, Pellington 0-1, Yeaney 1-3, Conner 2-9, Pueyo 0-1, Sanchez 1-1). Assists_UCLA 10 (Chou 4), Arizona 8 (Pueyo 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_UCLA 48 (Thomas 11), Arizona 26 (Copeland 6). Total Fouls_UCLA 12, Arizona 17. Technical Fouls_Arizona Love 1. A_8,067.
