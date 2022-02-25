Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

UCLA 64, No. 12 Arizona 46

The Associated Press
February 25, 2022 12:41 am
< a min read
      

UCLA (12-11)

Thomas 6-8 4-4 16, Chou 4-9 3-4 12, Horvat 2-9 2-2 6, Osborne 5-10 7-7 18, Penn 2-9 0-0 5, Dugalic 3-5 1-2 7, Brown 0-2 0-0 0, Owens 0-3 0-0 0, Totals 22-55 17-19 64

ARIZONA (19-6)

Love 0-4 0-0 0, Thomas 1-3 0-0 2, Ware 1-5 0-0 2, Pellington 6-15 2-2 14, Yeaney 2-8 5-6 10, Copeland 3-6 0-0 6, Conner 2-13 1-1 7, Pueyo 0-1 0-0 0, Erdogan 0-0 0-0 0, Sanchez 1-1 0-0 3, Vonleh 0-1 2-6 2, Totals 16-57 10-15 46

UCLA 15 13 18 18 64
Arizona 11 16 8 11 46

3-Point Goals_UCLA 3-10 (Chou 1-3, Horvat 0-1, Osborne 1-3, Penn 1-3), Arizona 4-16 (Thomas 0-1, Pellington 0-1, Yeaney 1-3, Conner 2-9, Pueyo 0-1, Sanchez 1-1). Assists_UCLA 10 (Chou 4), Arizona 8 (Pueyo 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_UCLA 48 (Thomas 11), Arizona 26 (Copeland 6). Total Fouls_UCLA 12, Arizona 17. Technical Fouls_Arizona Love 1. A_8,067.

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|3 Ramstein AB Tech Expo
3|3 Addressing Learning Loss With...
3|3 SQL Server Resilience with Pure Cloud...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Liftoff!