UConn 63, St. John’s 60

UCONN (17-7)
Sanogo 4-13 0-2 8, Whaley 5-6 1-1 11, Cole 4-13 4-4 14, Jackson 2-3 0-0 5, Martin 6-13 1-2 17, Polley 2-8 0-0 5, Hawkins 1-8 0-0 3, Gaffney 0-2 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-66 6-9 63.
ST. JOHN’S (13-11)
Soriano 1-3 0-0 2, Wheeler 5-18 2-4 13, Addae-Wusu 5-11 1-2 12, Smith 2-10 0-0 6, Champagnie 6-16 0-1 13, Mathis 5-6 4-5 14, Coburn 0-5 0-0 0, Nyiwe 0-1 0-0 0, Stanley 0-1 0-1 0. Totals 24-71 7-13 60.
Halftime_UConn 30-29. 3-Point Goals_UConn 9-25 (Martin 4-6, Cole 2-7, Jackson 1-2, Hawkins 1-4, Polley 1-5, Gaffney 0-1), St. John’s 5-21 (Smith 2-5, Addae-Wusu 1-3, Champagnie 1-3, Wheeler 1-7, Coburn 0-3). Rebounds_UConn 47 (Jackson 16), St. John’s 38 (Champagnie 11). Assists_UConn 14 (Cole 5), St. John’s 17 (Addae-Wusu 5). Total Fouls_UConn 17, St. John’s 14.
