UConn 70, Seton Hall 65

SETON HALL (15-9)
T.Jackson 1-4 0-0 2, Richmond 6-14 0-0 13, Obiagu 2-4 1-1 5, Cale 4-7 0-0 11, Rhoden 6-13 0-0 14, Yetna 1-4 1-2 3, Harris 5-8 2-3 15, Samuel 1-8 0-0 2. Totals 26-62 4-6 65.
UCONN (18-7)
Sanogo 9-17 2-5 20, Whaley 3-9 0-0 7, Cole 7-12 1-4 16, A.Jackson 2-3 0-1 4, Martin 5-13 5-6 16, Hawkins 1-3 2-2 5, Polley 0-2 2-2 2, Gaffney 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 12-20 70.
Halftime_UConn 28-27. 3-Point Goals_Seton Hall 9-23 (Cale 3-4, Harris 3-5, Rhoden 2-4, Richmond 1-4, T.Jackson 0-1, Samuel 0-2, Yetna 0-3), UConn 4-18 (Hawkins 1-3, Whaley 1-3, Cole 1-4, Martin 1-5, Gaffney 0-1, A.Jackson 0-1, Polley 0-1). Rebounds_Seton Hall 29 (Yetna, Samuel 8), UConn 39 (Sanogo 16). Assists_Seton Hall 9 (Richmond 4), UConn 15 (A.Jackson 6). Total Fouls_Seton Hall 20, UConn 9.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments