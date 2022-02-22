UConn 71, No. 8 Villanova 69

VILLANOVA (21-6)
Dixon 1-4 2-2 4, Samuels 4-8 2-2 13, Slater 5-11 2-2 15, Gillespie 4-9 7-8 17, Moore 4-9 2-4 12, Daniels 3-4 0-1 8, Arcidiacono 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-46 15-19 69.
UCONN (20-7)
Sanogo 8-14 4-5 20, Whaley 4-5 4-4 13, Cole 5-10 0-0 12, Jackson 1-4 1-2 3, Martin 3-11 0-0 9, Polley 3-7 0-0 9, Hawkins 1-3 0-0 2, Gaffney 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 26-56 9-11 71.
Halftime_UConn 33-32. 3-Point Goals_Villanova 12-27 (Samuels 3-6, Slater 3-8, Daniels 2-2, Gillespie 2-5, Moore 2-6), UConn 10-24 (Polley 3-6, Martin 3-7, Cole 2-4, Gaffney 1-2, Whaley 1-2, Jackson 0-1, Hawkins 0-2). Rebounds_Villanova 26 (Dixon 6), UConn 26 (Martin 9). Assists_Villanova 9 (Gillespie 4), UConn 15 (Jackson 8). Total Fouls_Villanova 15, UConn 14.
