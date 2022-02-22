Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

UConn 71, No. 8 Villanova 69

The Associated Press
February 22, 2022 10:16 pm
< a min read
      

VILLANOVA (21-6)

Dixon 1-4 2-2 4, Samuels 4-8 2-2 13, Slater 5-11 2-2 15, Gillespie 4-9 7-8 17, Moore 4-9 2-4 12, Daniels 3-4 0-1 8, Arcidiacono 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-46 15-19 69.

UCONN (20-7)

Sanogo 8-14 4-5 20, Whaley 4-5 4-4 13, Cole 5-10 0-0 12, Jackson 1-4 1-2 3, Martin 3-11 0-0 9, Polley 3-7 0-0 9, Hawkins 1-3 0-0 2, Gaffney 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 26-56 9-11 71.

Halftime_UConn 33-32. 3-Point Goals_Villanova 12-27 (Samuels 3-6, Slater 3-8, Daniels 2-2, Gillespie 2-5, Moore 2-6), UConn 10-24 (Polley 3-6, Martin 3-7, Cole 2-4, Gaffney 1-2, Whaley 1-2, Jackson 0-1, Hawkins 0-2). Rebounds_Villanova 26 (Dixon 6), UConn 26 (Martin 9). Assists_Villanova 9 (Gillespie 4), UConn 15 (Jackson 8). Total Fouls_Villanova 15, UConn 14.

        Insight by MuleSoft: During this exclusive webinar, Pat Flanders, chief information officer of the Defense Health Agency, will discuss how the agency is modernizing and integrating IT systems previously managed by the Air Force, Army and the Navy—to securely support military healthcare services worldwide, on the battlefield and off. Industry professionals from Salesforce and MuleSoft will provide their perspective.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|1 Kelley Barracks Tech Expo
3|1 From Zero To Science Without Worrying...
3|1 7 Requirements for Teams Researching...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Liftoff!