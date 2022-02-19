On Air: Startford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

UConn 72, Xavier 61

The Associated Press
February 19, 2022 2:20 pm
< a min read
      

XAVIER (17-9)

Freemantle 5-15 1-2 11, Nunge 4-11 2-2 11, Jones 5-8 0-0 11, Odom 2-6 4-4 8, Scruggs 1-7 1-2 3, Kunkel 6-10 0-0 15, Hunter 0-2 2-2 2, Edwards 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-60 10-12 61.

UCONN (19-7)

Sanogo 7-12 1-1 15, Whaley 2-3 2-4 6, Cole 7-13 1-2 16, Jackson 2-6 2-2 6, Martin 2-8 1-2 6, Polley 4-4 5-6 16, Hawkins 1-5 4-4 7, Gaffney 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-52 16-21 72.

Halftime_UConn 44-27. 3-Point Goals_Xavier 5-17 (Kunkel 3-4, Jones 1-2, Nunge 1-2, Edwards 0-1, Scruggs 0-3, Freemantle 0-5), UConn 6-14 (Polley 3-3, Cole 1-3, Hawkins 1-3, Martin 1-3, Jackson 0-2). Rebounds_Xavier 25 (Freemantle 10), UConn 39 (Martin 11). Assists_Xavier 8 (Jones, Odom, Kunkel 2), UConn 12 (Cole, Martin, Gaffney 3). Total Fouls_Xavier 19, UConn 11.

        Insight by BeyondTrust: Agencies are tackling zero trust at their own pace, but it’s become clear that monitoring user behavior and managing access by identity and privilege will be critical. We talk with leaders at CISA, HHS, NGA and OMB to better understand federal access management efforts.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Fed Photo of the Day

Special delivery