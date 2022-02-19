UConn 72, Xavier 61

XAVIER (17-9)
Freemantle 5-15 1-2 11, Nunge 4-11 2-2 11, Jones 5-8 0-0 11, Odom 2-6 4-4 8, Scruggs 1-7 1-2 3, Kunkel 6-10 0-0 15, Hunter 0-2 2-2 2, Edwards 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-60 10-12 61.
UCONN (19-7)
Sanogo 7-12 1-1 15, Whaley 2-3 2-4 6, Cole 7-13 1-2 16, Jackson 2-6 2-2 6, Martin 2-8 1-2 6, Polley 4-4 5-6 16, Hawkins 1-5 4-4 7, Gaffney 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-52 16-21 72.
Halftime_UConn 44-27. 3-Point Goals_Xavier 5-17 (Kunkel 3-4, Jones 1-2, Nunge 1-2, Edwards 0-1, Scruggs 0-3, Freemantle 0-5), UConn 6-14 (Polley 3-3, Cole 1-3, Hawkins 1-3, Martin 1-3, Jackson 0-2). Rebounds_Xavier 25 (Freemantle 10), UConn 39 (Martin 11). Assists_Xavier 8 (Jones, Odom, Kunkel 2), UConn 12 (Cole, Martin, Gaffney 3). Total Fouls_Xavier 19, UConn 11.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.