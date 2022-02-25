Trending:
Sports News

UConn women whole with Bueckers back, beat St. John's 98-38

The Associated Press
February 25, 2022 10:27 pm
1 min read
      

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Paige Bueckers scored eight points in 12 minutes Friday night, helping No. 7 UConn to a 93-38 rout of St. John’s in her return from a left knee injury that kept her out for more than two months.

The reigning national player of the year had not played since Dec. 5, when she suffered a tibial plateau fracture and torn meniscus in her left knee during the final seconds of the Huskies’ win over Notre Dame. She checked in with 3:41 left in the first quarter to a standing ovation.

Freshman Azzi Fudd led the Huskies (21-5, 15-1 Big East) with 19 points. Aaliyah Edwards added 16 and Christyn Williams, Olivia Nelson-Ododa, Caroline Ducharme each scored 13.

Camree Clegg and Kadaja Bailey each had nine points for St. John’s (11-17, 7-11), which had won four of its previous five games.

NO. 13 MARYLAND 67, NO. 10 INDIANA 64

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Katie Benzan made a floater with 11.8 seconds to play to put Maryland up by three and the Terrapins held on for a win over No. 10 Indiana.

Angel Reese scored 20 points with 16 rebounds for the Terps (21-7, 13-4 Big Ten), who led almost the entire game and finally held off the slumping Hoosiers. Diamond Miller scored 16 points for Maryland.

Indiana (19-7, 11-5) lost for the fourth time in five games to close the regular season. Grace Berger led Indiana with 16 points.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Sports News

