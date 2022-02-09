UConn’s 169-game conference winning streak ends

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Lior Garzon scored 19 points and Maddie Siegrist added 17 to lead Villanova to a 72-69 win over No. 8 UConn, ending the Huskies’ 169-game conference winning streak.

UConn last lost a conference game back in the old Big East Conference in 2013.

Brianna Herlihy added 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Wildcats (16-6, 10-3 Big East), who led by as many as 19 points in the second half and held off a furious fourth-quarter charge from the Huskies. It was the eighth straight win for Villanova, which beat the Huskies for the first time since February 2004.

Freshman Azzi Fudd had a season-high 29 points for UConn (15-5, 9-1). Christyn Williams added 24 points.

No. 2 STANFORD 82, OREGON STATE 59

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Hannah Jump scored 19 points with five 3-pointers, Cameron Brink added 12 points and Stanford ran its winning streak to 11 games with a victory over Oregon State.

Jump had three 3s in the first half and shot 5 for 12 from deep overall while sixth-year senior Anna Wilson matched her career high with four steals for the Cardinal (19-3, 10-0 Pac-12) in their 25th consecutive win against Pac-12 opponents.

Ellie Mack scored 11 of her 13 points in her first four minutes of play and Oregon State (11-8, 4-5) led 25-22 after the first quarter — the most points allowed by Stanford in a first quarter this season. But the Beavers couldn’t keep up with a balanced attack by defending national champion Stanford.

No. 15 MARYLAND 70, WISCONSIN 43

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Angel Reese had 19 points and nine rebounds, Chloe Bibby scored 16 points, and Maryland beat Wisconsin.

Bibby scored eight points in the first quarter to help Maryland build a 22-8 lead after closing on an 11-0 run. Reese scored six points in Maryland’s 11-0 run at the start of the second quarter for a 23-point lead. The Terps led by 20-plus points over the final 17 minutes.

Shyanne Sellers added 12 points for Maryland (18-6, 10-3 Big Ten).

Brooke Schramek led Wisconsin (6-17, 3-10) with 16 points.

No. 22 FLORIDA GULF COAST 63, NORTH ALABAMA 53

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Tishara Morehouse scored 13 of her 19 points in the third quarter and Florida Gulf Coast beat North Alabama for its 15th straight victory.

FGCU trailed 21-20 at halftime after an eight-point second quarter. But Morehouse scored seven of FGCU’s opening nine points of the third quarter and she capped the Eagles’ 24-point quarter with a free throw for a 12-point lead.

Kendall Spray added 13 points, Karli Seay had 12 and Kerstie Phills chipped in 10 for Florida Gulf Coast (22-1, 11-0 ASUN Conference). Seneca Hackley scored all nine of her points in the second half.

FGCU extended its winning streak over ASUN foes to 33 games.

Alexis Callins scored 18 points for North Alabama (9-13, 4-6). Skyler Gill added 13 points.

No. 24 OREGON 83, WASHINGTON STATE 30

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Endyia Rogers scored 17 points, Te-Hina Paopao added 14 and Oregon rolled past Washington State for the largest margin of victory in the 90-game series.

Oregon’s previous best against Washington State was a 46-point victory in the 1986-87 season. The Ducks have now won eight straight in the series.

Oregon scored 21 of the opening 23 points of the game before Washington State made its first field goal — after 13 straight misses — with 2:11 remaining in the first quarter. The Ducks led 23-6 entering the second quarter, behind 10 points from Rogers, and 40-17 at halftime.

Sedona Prince had 12 points and eight rebounds for Oregon (15-7, 8-3 Pac-12). The Ducks were without Nyara Sabally after she took a hard fall early in Sunday’s game at Arizona State.

Bella Murekatete had nine points and nine rebounds, and Krystal Leger-Walker added eight points for Washington State (14-8, 6-5).

