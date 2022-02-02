UCSB and UC Irvine face off in conference matchup

UC Irvine Anteaters (8-7, 3-3 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (8-8, 1-3 Big West)

Santa Barbara, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Amadou Sow and the UCSB Gauchos host Collin Welp and the UC Irvine Anteaters in Big West action Thursday.

The Gauchos have gone 7-1 in home games. UCSB is third in the Big West with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Sow averaging 3.0.

The Anteaters are 3-3 in Big West play. UC Irvine is 3-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.4 turnovers per game.

The Gauchos and Anteaters meet Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sow is shooting 55.4% and averaging 15.7 points for the Gauchos. Ajare Sanni is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games for UCSB.

DJ Davis averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Anteaters, scoring 8.0 points while shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc. Welp is shooting 43% and averaging 12.1 points over the past 10 games for UC Irvine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gauchos: 4-6, averaging 69.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Anteaters: 4-6, averaging 62.2 points, 32.2 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

