Sports News

UCSB faces UC Davis after Mitchell’s 20-point outing

The Associated Press
February 24, 2022 2:02 am
UCSB Gauchos (12-10, 4-5 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (11-7, 4-3 Big West)

Davis, Oklahoma; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UC Davis -2; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB faces the UC Davis Aggies after Ajay Mitchell scored 20 points in UCSB’s 84-71 win against the Long Beach State Beach.

The Aggies have gone 6-4 in home games. UC Davis ranks eighth in the Big West with 8.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Christian Anigwe averaging 2.8.

The Gauchos are 4-5 in conference games. UCSB ranks fifth in the Big West shooting 33.6% from 3-point range.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ezra Manjon is averaging 15.8 points and 3.2 assists for the Aggies. Elijah Pepper is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for UC Davis.

Amadou Sow is averaging 15 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Gauchos. Mitchell is averaging 13.3 points and 3.6 assists over the past 10 games for UCSB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 6-4, averaging 68.8 points, 30.1 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Gauchos: 5-5, averaging 68.6 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

