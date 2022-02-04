UCSB hosts UCSD after Kosakowski’s 24-point game

UCSD Tritons (10-11) at UCSB Gauchos (8-9, 1-4 Big West)

Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD visits the UCSB Gauchos after Jake Kosakowski scored 24 points in UCSD’s 83-77 win over the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Gauchos have gone 7-2 at home. UCSB is the top team in the Big West with 12.4 fast break points.

The Tritons have gone 3-8 away from home. UCSD averages 70.7 points and has outscored opponents by 1.7 points per game.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Tritons won the last meeting 85-83 on Dec. 31. Toni Rocak scored 34 points to help lead the Tritons to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amadou Sow is averaging 15.8 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Gauchos. Miles Norris is averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games for UCSB.

Kosakowski averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Tritons, scoring 8.2 points while shooting 47.5% from beyond the arc. Rocak is averaging 17.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for UCSD.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gauchos: 3-7, averaging 65.9 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Tritons: 4-6, averaging 70.5 points, 25.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.