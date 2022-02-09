UCSB visits CSU Bakersfield following Norris’ 32-point game

UCSB Gauchos (9-9, 1-4 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (7-11, 1-6 Big West)

Bakersfield, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB takes on the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners after Miles Norris scored 32 points in UCSB’s 84-48 victory against the UCSD Tritons.

The Roadrunners are 5-3 in home games. CSU Bakersfield ranks fourth in the Big West at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 65.3 points while holding opponents to 41.9% shooting.

The Gauchos have gone 1-4 against Big West opponents. UCSB has a 2-6 record against opponents over .500.

The Roadrunners and Gauchos match up Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Edler-Davis averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc. Kaleb Higgins is shooting 30.2% and averaging 8.7 points over the past 10 games for CSU Bakersfield.

Amadou Sow is averaging 15.1 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Gauchos. Norris is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for UCSB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 2-8, averaging 62.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Gauchos: 4-6, averaging 68.4 points, 31.6 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

