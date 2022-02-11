UIC visits Purdue Fort Wayne following Godfrey’s 21-point showing

UIC Flames (9-13, 5-8 Horizon) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (14-10, 9-6 Horizon)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne takes on the UIC Flames after Jarred Godfrey scored 21 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 72-57 victory over the IUPUI Jaguars.

The Mastodons have gone 12-2 in home games. Purdue Fort Wayne averages 72.8 points and has outscored opponents by 4.3 points per game.

The Flames have gone 5-8 against Horizon opponents. UIC has a 3-1 record in one-possession games.

The Mastodons and Flames match up Saturday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Godfrey is averaging 15.2 points, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals for the Mastodons. Jalon Pipkins is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Purdue Fort Wayne.

Kevin Johnson is averaging 13.5 points and 4.9 assists for the Flames. Damaria Franklin is averaging 19.9 points and 5.9 rebounds over the past 10 games for UIC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 7-3, averaging 69.9 points, 27.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Flames: 5-5, averaging 74.0 points, 28.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

