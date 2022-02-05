UL Monroe visits Little Rock after Jones’ 21-point game

UL Monroe Warhawks (11-12, 3-8 Sun Belt) at Little Rock Trojans (7-12, 2-5 Sun Belt)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Little Rock -2; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe faces the Little Rock Trojans after Andre Jones scored 21 points in UL Monroe’s 60-59 victory against the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

The Trojans are 6-4 in home games. Little Rock is ninth in the Sun Belt scoring 68.7 points while shooting 41.7% from the field.

The Warhawks are 3-8 in Sun Belt play. UL Monroe is sixth in the Sun Belt shooting 32.7% from deep. Nika Metskhvarishvili leads the Warhawks shooting 39.4% from 3-point range.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Warhawks won the last matchup 80-72 on Jan. 7. Russell Harrison scored 28 points to help lead the Warhawks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Palermo is shooting 48.8% and averaging 12.4 points for the Trojans. Nikola Maric is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Little Rock.

Elijah Gonzales is averaging 6.6 points, 4.6 assists and 1.7 steals for the Warhawks. Harrison is averaging 14.5 points and 6.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for UL Monroe.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 3-7, averaging 66.8 points, 26.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Warhawks: 3-7, averaging 63.8 points, 30.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

