UMass 78, Rhode Island 67

UMASS (9-11)

Buttrick 1-6 2-5 5, Fernandes 5-11 0-2 11, C.Kelly 4-11 4-4 12, R.Kelly 3-6 6-7 14, Weeks 12-17 0-0 30, Steadman 2-8 0-0 4, Garcia 1-2 0-0 2, Dominguez 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-62 12-18 78.

RHODE ISLAND (12-8)

Makhe.Mitchell 1-4 1-4 3, Makhi.Mitchell 4-6 5-7 13, El-Amin 2-7 0-0 4, Leggett 8-11 2-3 21, Thomas 1-7 0-2 2, Martin 1-4 0-0 2, Sheppard 3-10 0-0 9, A.Walker 6-10 1-2 13, Berry 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-59 9-18 67.

Halftime_UMass 32-26. 3-Point Goals_UMass 10-25 (Weeks 6-9, R.Kelly 2-5, Buttrick 1-3, Fernandes 1-4, Dominguez 0-1, C.Kelly 0-3), Rhode Island 6-21 (Leggett 3-5, Sheppard 3-7, Martin 0-2, Thomas 0-3, El-Amin 0-4). Fouled Out_Steadman, Leggett. Rebounds_UMass 36 (C.Kelly 11), Rhode Island 35 (Makhi.Mitchell 13). Assists_UMass 18 (Fernandes, C.Kelly 7), Rhode Island 15 (Makhi.Mitchell 6). Total Fouls_UMass 19, Rhode Island 17.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.