UMass faces George Washington after Weeks’ 30-point performance

The Associated Press
February 9, 2022 1:22 am
1 min read
      

George Washington Colonials (8-13, 4-5 A-10) at UMass Minutemen (10-11, 3-6 A-10)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UMass -7.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMass plays the George Washington Colonials after T.J. Weeks scored 30 points in UMass’ 78-67 victory over the Rhode Island Rams.

The Minutemen are 7-3 in home games. UMass is second in the A-10 shooting 39.6% from deep, led by Cairo McCrory shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Colonials have gone 4-5 against A-10 opponents. George Washington averages 12.1 turnovers per game and is 5-4 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The Minutemen and Colonials match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Fernandes is averaging 13.4 points and 4.5 assists for the Minutemen. Rich Kelly is averaging 9.0 points and 1.5 rebounds while shooting 46.7% over the past 10 games for UMass.

James Bishop is scoring 17.7 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Colonials. Joe Bamisile is averaging 11.1 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 47.0% over the past 10 games for George Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutemen: 4-6, averaging 72.5 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Colonials: 5-5, averaging 67.6 points, 28.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

