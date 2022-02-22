Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

UMass-Lowell hosts Stony Brook after Greene’s 23-point game

The Associated Press
February 22, 2022 2:02 am
1 min read
      

Stony Brook Seawolves (16-12, 8-7 America East) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (13-13, 5-9 America East)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook takes on the UMass-Lowell River Hawks after Tykei Greene scored 23 points in Stony Brook’s 74-70 loss to the Hartford Hawks.

The River Hawks have gone 7-5 at home. UMass-Lowell is the best team in the America East with 9.7 fast break points.

        Insight by BeyondTrust: Agencies are tackling zero trust at their own pace, but it’s become clear that monitoring user behavior and managing access by identity and privilege will be critical. We talk with leaders at CISA, HHS, NGA and OMB to better understand federal access management efforts.

The Seawolves are 8-7 in conference play. Stony Brook is second in the America East scoring 73.5 points per game and is shooting 44.0%.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Seawolves won 87-85 in the last matchup on Feb. 10. Anthony Roberts led the Seawolves with 28 points, and John Hall led the River Hawks with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allin Blunt is shooting 44.8% and averaging 11.4 points for the River Hawks. Everette Hammond is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UMass-Lowell.

Greene is averaging 13.3 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Seawolves. Roberts is averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games for Stony Brook.

LAST 10 GAMES: River Hawks: 4-6, averaging 70.0 points, 30.3 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Seawolves: 4-6, averaging 74.5 points, 29.6 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|28 USAG Bavaria/Grafenwoehr Tech Expo
2|28 (ISC)2 CCSP Training Week | Certified...
2|28 2022 Tactical Wheeled Vehicles...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Liftoff!