UMBC 59, Albany (NY) 53

UMBC (10-10)

Johnson 1-6 0-0 3, Obeng-Mensah 3-4 0-2 6, Kennedy 6-11 4-4 17, Owens 4-10 1-1 10, Rogers 3-12 1-2 8, Wojcik 6-11 2-2 15, Boonyasith 0-2 0-0 0, Spasojevic 0-0 0-0 0, Byrd 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-56 8-11 59.

ALBANY (NY) (9-13)

Doles 6-9 2-2 17, Cerruti 1-5 0-0 2, Champion 2-8 0-0 4, Horton 7-17 2-2 17, Hutcheson 0-5 0-0 0, Newman 3-6 0-0 6, Neely 2-2 0-0 4, Fizulich 1-2 0-0 3, Reddish 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 22-59 4-4 53.

Halftime_Albany (NY) 32-26. 3-Point Goals_UMBC 5-20 (Wojcik 1-3, Johnson 1-4, Kennedy 1-4, Owens 1-4, Rogers 1-4, Boonyasith 0-1), Albany (NY) 5-20 (Doles 3-4, Fizulich 1-2, Horton 1-3, Cerruti 0-2, Champion 0-3, Hutcheson 0-3, Reddish 0-3). Rebounds_UMBC 30 (Wojcik 7), Albany (NY) 30 (Doles, Hutcheson, Newman 5). Assists_UMBC 11 (Rogers 8), Albany (NY) 10 (Cerruti, Champion, Horton 3). Total Fouls_UMBC 7, Albany (NY) 14. A_1,648 (4,538).

