UMBC 68, Hartford 64

HARTFORD (5-16)
Marks 0-1 0-0 0, Carter 5-13 0-0 13, Flowers 6-10 2-2 18, Mitchell 1-5 0-0 2, Williams 9-17 2-2 24, Shriver 2-7 0-0 5, Kimbrough 1-3 0-0 2, McClain 0-5 0-0 0, Dunne 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-61 4-4 64.
UMBC (12-10)
Johnson 0-4 2-4 2, Obeng-Mensah 5-7 2-2 12, Kennedy 5-8 2-2 15, Owens 5-14 0-0 11, Rogers 6-10 4-4 19, Boonyasith 1-5 2-2 5, Wojcik 1-2 0-0 2, Picarelli 1-1 0-0 2, Byrd 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-52 12-14 68.
Halftime_Hartford 31-22. 3-Point Goals_Hartford 12-27 (Flowers 4-5, Williams 4-7, Carter 3-6, Shriver 1-4, McClain 0-1, Mitchell 0-4), UMBC 8-22 (Kennedy 3-5, Rogers 3-5, Boonyasith 1-3, Owens 1-6, Johnson 0-3). Rebounds_Hartford 36 (Flowers 8), UMBC 32 (Obeng-Mensah 9). Assists_Hartford 12 (Carter 6), UMBC 12 (Rogers 4). Total Fouls_Hartford 13, UMBC 9. A_1,287 (5,000).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments