UMBC 88, New Hampshire 77

NEW HAMPSHIRE (9-9)

Guadarrama 2-8 1-1 5, Martinez 7-16 1-2 19, Foster 5-11 0-0 14, Ni.Johnson 5-8 2-2 13, Tchoukuiengo 5-6 0-0 12, Lester 2-5 0-0 5, Murphy 1-4 1-1 3, Mattos 3-3 0-0 6. Totals 30-61 5-6 77.

UMBC (11-10)

Na.Johnson 6-8 0-0 16, Obeng-Mensah 5-6 2-3 12, Kennedy 4-5 0-0 12, Owens 7-11 3-3 19, Rogers 3-8 0-0 7, Boonyasith 2-5 3-4 9, Wojcik 5-6 0-0 11, Byrd 0-1 0-0 0, Spasojevic 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 33-51 8-10 88.

Halftime_UMBC 51-33. 3-Point Goals_New Hampshire 12-28 (Foster 4-8, Martinez 4-8, Tchoukuiengo 2-3, Ni.Johnson 1-2, Lester 1-2, Murphy 0-1, Guadarrama 0-4), UMBC 14-25 (Na.Johnson 4-4, Kennedy 4-5, Boonyasith 2-4, Owens 2-6, Wojcik 1-2, Rogers 1-4). Rebounds_New Hampshire 25 (Ni.Johnson 6), UMBC 24 (Obeng-Mensah, Kennedy, Wojcik 4). Assists_New Hampshire 15 (Tchoukuiengo 9), UMBC 16 (Rogers 10). Total Fouls_New Hampshire 15, UMBC 10. A_1,935 (5,000).

